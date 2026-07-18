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49ers Sign Bouwmeester, Make Additional Roster Move

Jul 18, 2026 at 01:49 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed P Jack Bouwmeester to a three-year deal. In addition, the team has placed TE Khalil Dinkins on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

Bouwmeester (6-3, 209) appeared in 53 games over five seasons at Texas (2025), Utah (2022-24) and Michigan State (2019-20) where he registered 213 punts for 9,338 yards (43.8 average). In 2025 at Texas, he appeared in all 13 games and registered 59 punts for 2,627 yards (44.5 average). In 2024 at Utah, Bouwmeester appeared in all 12 games and totaled 60 punts for 2,680 yards (44.7 average), earning Second-Team All-Big 12 honors. In 2023, he appeared in all 13 games and registered 55 punts for 2,503 yards (45.5 average), with 20 punts inside the 20-yard line, earning First-Team All-Pac-12 honors. In 2022, he appeared in all 14 games and registered 39 punts for 1,528 yards (39.2 average), with 17 punts inside the 20-yard line. He did not see game action in two seasons at Michigan State (2019-20).

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