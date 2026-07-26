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49ers Sign DL Kevin Givens to One-Year Deal, Place Four Players on Active/PUP List; More Roster Moves

Jul 26, 2026 at 09:21 AM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Kevin Givens to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived DL Evan Anderson. In addition, the team has placed DL Alfred Collins, RB Isaac Guerendo, TE George Kittle and DL Mykel Williams on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Givens (6-1, 285) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers on May 3, 2019. Over his seven seasons with San Francisco, Givens has played in 70 games (14 starts) and added 93 tackles, 8.0 sacks, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He has also appeared in nine postseason contests and tallied 12 tackles and one pass defensed. In 2025, Givens appeared in five games and recorded two tackles.

A 29-year-old native of Newark, NJ, Givens attended Penn State University where he appeared in 39 games (22 starts) and finished with 82 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, four passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Anderson (6-3, 326) signed a Reserve/Future contract with the team on January 20, 2026.

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