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49ers Training Camp Open Practices Start July 26; Four Things You Need to Know

Jul 09, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

Football is back! The San Francisco 49ers are inviting the Faithful to get an up-close look at the team as they prepare for the 2026 season. The team will host 11 open practices of 49ers Training Camp presented by Visa at the SAP Performance Facility, located next to Levi's® Stadium in Santa Clara, beginning Sunday, July 26.

Tickets are $10 for members and $20 for non-members, with proceeds benefiting the 49ers Foundation, which supports programs that educate and empower Bay Area youth. Admission is free for children 2 and under.

Ticket Information

  • General Public On-sale: Begins Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster.
  • Season Ticket Member Pre-sale: Opens Tuesday, July 14 via Ticketmaster.
    • Specific Season Ticket Member on-sale times will be communicated directly from the 49ers Membership Services Team.
  • Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Each Ticketmaster account can reserve up to four tickets per day, depending on availability.
  • Mobile tickets are required for entry, no printouts or screenshots will be accepted.

Open Practice Dates

  • July: 26th, 27th, 31st
  • August: 1st, 3rd, 6th, 8th, 10th, 11th, 15th, 16th
  • Gates Open: 9 a.m. PST
  • Practice Time: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PST (subject to change)
  • Free Parking: Available in Red Lot 1 starting at 8 a.m. PST with complimentary shuttle service to and from the facility.

Notable Dates at 49ers Training Camp presented by Visa

Saturday, August 1: NFL Network's Back Together Weekend

The 49ers will be part of a league-wide celebration as all 32 NFL teams return to the field. NFL Network will provide live coverage throughout the day, making it the perfect time to come out and represent the red and gold on national TV.

Monday, August 3: Season Ticket Member Exclusive Practice

This day is reserved exclusively for 49ers Season Ticket Members as a thank-you for their continued support. This practice day serves as a unique opportunity to enjoy a more intimate training camp experience.

Thursday, August 6: "87 Day" presented by Devcon

"87 Day," also known as Dwight Clark Day, is a 49ers tradition launched in 2017 to honor the life and legacy of 49ers legend Dwight Clark and raise awareness for individuals living with ALS. Fans, coaching staff, and front office members wear Clark's No. 87 in tribute, and many 49ers alumni make special appearances and take part in the celebration. All proceeds from the day's ticket sales will benefit the Golden Heart Fund, a nonprofit ideated by Clark that provides critical support to 49ers alumni in life after football; and to Augie’s Quest, whose mission is to innovate toward a cure for ALS while improving the lives of those affected by the devastating disease.

Tuesday, August 11: Joint Practice with the Tennessee Titans

The 49ers will host the Tennessee Titans for a joint practice at the SAP Performance Facility, offering a competitive yet controlled environment ahead of their preseason opener on August 13 at Levi's® Stadium. The joint practices provide valuable preparation for both teams as they ramp up for game action.

Player Interactions

While not guaranteed, players may interact with fans before or after practice, including signing autographs or taking photos. Guests are expected to be respectful during any player encounters.

For all the latest updates and real-time schedule changes, visit 49ers.com/trainingcamp or follow @49ers on social media.

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