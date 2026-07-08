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Steve Wyche Breaks Down Why 49ers Defense Could Be Among NFL's Best

Jul 08, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

As the football world inches closer to training camp, NFL Network chief national reporter Steve Wyche believes the San Francisco 49ers defense is primed for another statement season.

During a recent appearance on "The Insiders," Wyche pointed to the return of several key defensive playmakers as a major reason for optimism heading into a new year.

"Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner, two years ago, were the best linebacker tandem in the NFL," Wyche said. "So getting Greenlaw back with Warner back, they've got speed, they can attack people. Then adding Nick Bosa back – this is a team that only had 20 sacks last year – getting Nick Bosa back, he's good for nine a season when he's healthy. That's going to turn everything up."

Greenlaw returns to San Francisco after spending the 2025 season with the Denver Broncos, rejoining the 49ers after signing with the team in free agency this offseason. Warner is expected to be back at full strength after fracturing and dislocating his right ankle during San Francisco's October 2025 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Bosa is also on track to return after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee during a September 2025 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Wyche also highlighted the addition of defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, whose defenses have consistently generated pressure on opposing quarterbacks throughout his coaching career. He noted that Morris helped the Atlanta Falcons record 57.0 sacks last season after Atlanta had struggled to get after the quarterback in previous years. This total broke the franchise's single-season record, which was previously 55.0 sacks set in 1997.

"Let's not forget the fact that they also added Raheem Morris," Wyche said. "One thing we know about Morris' defense is they generate sacks... Adding these pieces back for San Francisco and Raheem Morris, this defense should once again emerge as one of the best in the NFL."

The 49ers will begin stacking days and putting expectations to the test when veterans report to training camp on July 25.

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