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How McCaffrey Sees the 49ers Offense Taking Shape Ahead of 2026 Season

Jun 01, 2026 at 11:45 AM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers offense will feature several new faces in the 2026 season, and running back Christian McCaffrey is already seeing the impact during organized team activities.

During Phase 3 of the team's offseason program, McCaffrey shared his excitement about the additions to the roster and the competitive energy surrounding the team's revamped offense. One of the most notable additions is veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, who joined the 49ers in free agency after spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Evans enters the season with more than 13,000 receiving yards and a career that has earned widespread recognition across the league.

"It's been awesome," McCaffrey said of Evans. "He's such a presence. You see him in the huddle, he's got every attribute you would want in a receiver and it's definitely not a shock when you see it live in person why he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. It's cool to have him a part of our team."

McCaffrey is familiar with Evans from their time as NFC South rivals when the running back played for the Carolina Panthers.

"He's been somebody, just being in Carolina, I had to go against a lot and was just a nightmare," McCaffrey said. "Not just in the pass game, in the run game, too. So, having him on our side, it's great."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan echoed that enthusiasm following Evans' arrival, praising the unique skill set he brings to San Francisco's offense.

"Mike's a Hall of Fame receiver," Shanahan said. "His understanding of the game and what he's done in this league, and the respect he's earned. I haven't had many guys like that, except for Andre Johnson and Julio (Jones), just with the career he's had so far... I've never been around a guy that is that tall with that long of arms. The competitor he is. I'm excited to add a person like that to our offense."

When asked whether he immediately began thinking about how Evans could fit into Shanahan's system, McCaffrey admitted the possibilities are "exciting."

"Especially in our system, and a player like that, yeah, absolutely. That's exactly what you would think," he said. "You get excited, for sure."

Evans isn't the only newcomer expected to contribute. The 49ers also added veteran receiver Christian Kirk in free agency and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling via the NFL Draft, giving quarterback Brock Purdy a few new targets alongside Evans and the team's returning playmakers.

The offense also welcomed a new addition to the running back room. San Francisco selected former Indiana running back Kaelon Black in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and McCaffrey has been impressed with the rookie's early approach.

"He's been great," McCaffrey said. "He's been everything you would want in a rookie. Super attentive in meetings, does everything right, has a bunch of talent, and complements our room really well."

McCaffrey added that Black has already shown an eagerness to learn in coach Bobby Turner's running backs room.

"What I see in him already, and it's been just a few weeks, is he can pick things up so quickly," McCaffrey said. "Once you tell him something, he knows how to correct it and knows how to fix it. He's a true football player."

Seeing the team's newest additions working alongside the return of familiar faces during OTAs has energized the atmosphere at the SAP Performance Facility as the 49ers prepare for the 2026 season.

"It feels competitive in the best ways," McCaffrey said. "Adding a guy like Mike Evans, seeing some new faces, some old faces, it feels like home."

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