After One Year Away, Dre Greenlaw Embraces a Return "Home" to 49ers

For the first time in his NFL career, linebacker Dre Greenlaw spent a season away from the San Francisco 49ers.

After six years with the organization that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the veteran linebacker signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency ahead of the 2025 season. What followed was one of the most challenging years of his football journey.

As Greenlaw spoke with reporters during Phase 3 of the 49ers offseason program, it became clear that his return to San Francisco gave him a new appreciation for the organization he called home for six seasons. Walking back into the SAP Training Facility for the first time as a member of the 49ers again brought an immediate sense of comfort for the linebacker.

"It was just an unbelievable feeling," Greenlaw said. "Just missing the guys, missing the organization, missing just everybody, all the workers in the organization, the coaches. A sense of feeling like home is what I got."

The feeling was strong enough that when free agency arrived this offseason, Greenlaw said there was never much doubt about where he wanted to be.

"Nah, there wasn't. I didn't think about anywhere else, honestly," he said. "It could've been, but it wasn't a possibility. I was coming back here."

That certainty came after what Greenlaw admits was a difficult year in Denver. Greenlaw's lone season in Denver came with its share of obstacles as he worked his way back from an Achilles injury, learned a new defensive system, and battled multiple injuries that limited him to eight games.

Looking back, Greenlaw described the year simply:

"Last year was real tough," he said.

Yet the adversity ultimately provided valuable perspective as he reflected on his journey back to San Francisco.

"I had to learn a lot about myself last year," he said. "Take a step back, I didn't get a chance to play football a lot. So, I'm just grateful to be able to be healthy right now and play football... It gives you a different perspective on how much the building really means, how much the people inside the building mean to you. How much that passion you play for isn't just for the love of the game, but it's for the love of the building as well."

One of the first things Greenlaw noticed upon returning was how natural it felt standing alongside fellow linebacker Fred Warner once again.

"It just feels like normal," he said. "You've got somebody that confident right next to you. It kind of settles you down, it feels like normal."

Reuniting Greenlaw and Warner has been meaningful for more than just the two linebackers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Greenlaw's return has energized the team and he highlighted the impact the veteran's presence has on those around him.

"I think there's a boost for everybody," Shanahan said. "Everyone loves Dre being around, just the way he carries himself and how into football he is. And it's really cool when I talk to the team to sit back there, see those guys shoulder to shoulder, and I've seen them like that their whole careers together, there was one year off and it's pretty cool to get them back for everybody."

Even after spending a year elsewhere, Greenlaw never lost belief in the culture that has helped make San Francisco one of the NFL's most consistent contenders.

"Even when I was gone, I knew that San Fran was still going to have the capability of getting to the playoffs, getting to the Super Bowl, whatever is in store for them," he said. "That's just because of the guys that's on the team. You got the best leadership, just great quality of guys here."

Greenlaw is picking up right where he left off in San Francisco. The veteran linebacker believes the team's championship aspirations remain firmly within reach.

"I think everything that's in store that we wanted five years before, we still got that same opportunity now," he added. "If anything, I see more of an opportunity for us to do it just because we're veterans. We're the vets. We've seen everything. It's just our turn to get it done."

Despite the frustrations of last season, Greenlaw said he wouldn't change the path that brought him back to his "home" with the 49ers.

"I'm thankful that everything did happen the way it did because I'm here now," he said. "I'm happy to play football, I'm happy to be here, and play for the 49ers. That's all that matters.