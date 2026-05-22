Kyle Juszczyk Named 2026 Recipient of Dwight Clark Award

Founded in 2021, The Dwight Clark Legacy Series celebrates the legacy of legendary former 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark, who passed away from ALS in 2018. The annual speaker series features conversations with current and former 49ers players and includes the presentation of the Dwight Clark Award, which honors the current player who best exemplifies the "spirit of teamwork and camaraderie."

"In this industry, the two biggest compliments you can get is one, that guy's a football player, and two, he's a great teammate," Juszczyk said. "Dwight was known as being such an incredible teammate and that's something that's really important to me because when you set out to do this job and when you're a football player all you want is the respect of the guys in the locker room. And so, to earn that, especially the locker room that we have, like I feel like we have just such a special unit of guys, to earn their respect and to do it for an organization like San Francisco, it just means so much to me."