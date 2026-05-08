With the team's rookie minicamp kicking off on Thursday, the newest members of the 49ers are ready to get to work. The Faithful are just as ready to cheer on the new faces in The Bay and can now get a first look at which numbers the first-year players will be sporting on the field.
Below is the full list of jersey numbers for the 49ers 2026 draft class:
- No. 15 - WR De'Zhaun Stribling
- No. 94 - DL Romello Height
- No. 26 - RB Kaelon Black
- No. 93 - DL Gracen Halton
- No. 74 - OL Carver Willis
- No. 41 - CB Ephesians Prysock
- No. 53 - LB Jaden Dugger
- No. 69 - OL Enrique Cruz Jr.