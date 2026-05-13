Thank You, Jauan Jennings

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is part of the wave of free agency changes to the San Francisco 49ers roster this offseason. Following the completion of his time in The Bay, Jennings is headed to the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal for the next chapter of his NFL career.

Jennings was selected by San Francisco in the seventh round (217th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft and steadily developed into one of the offense's most dependable playmakers. Over the past two seasons, the veteran receiver emerged as one of the team's top targets, totaling 132 receptions for 1,618 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In 2025, Jennings started in 15 games and recorded 55 catches for 643 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. The season followed a breakout 2024 campaign in which he posted personal bests with 77 receptions on 113 targets for 975 yards. Across his six years with San Francisco, Jennings appeared in 75 games (32 starts) and totaled 210 receptions for 2,581 yards (12.3 average) and 22 touchdowns.

The veteran receiver also delivered in some of the franchise's biggest moments on the postseason stage. Jennings appeared in 11 playoff games and registered 23 catches for 289 yards and a touchdown. He additionally completed both of his postseason pass attempts for 50 yards and two touchdowns.