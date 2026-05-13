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Thank You, Jauan Jennings

May 12, 2026 at 07:00 PM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is part of the wave of free agency changes to the San Francisco 49ers roster this offseason. Following the completion of his time in The Bay, Jennings is headed to the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal for the next chapter of his NFL career.

Jennings was selected by San Francisco in the seventh round (217th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft and steadily developed into one of the offense's most dependable playmakers. Over the past two seasons, the veteran receiver emerged as one of the team's top targets, totaling 132 receptions for 1,618 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In 2025, Jennings started in 15 games and recorded 55 catches for 643 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. The season followed a breakout 2024 campaign in which he posted personal bests with 77 receptions on 113 targets for 975 yards. Across his six years with San Francisco, Jennings appeared in 75 games (32 starts) and totaled 210 receptions for 2,581 yards (12.3 average) and 22 touchdowns.

The veteran receiver also delivered in some of the franchise's biggest moments on the postseason stage. Jennings appeared in 11 playoff games and registered 23 catches for 289 yards and a touchdown. He additionally completed both of his postseason pass attempts for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Among Jennings' many memorable moments in red and gold, one performance stands above the rest. In Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jennings made his mark by both catching and throwing a touchdown in the same game. He hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Purdy and connected with running back Christian McCaffrey on a 21-yard touchdown pass of his own.

Best of Wide Receivers | 2025 in Review

Take a look back at some of the best photos of San Francisco 49ers wide receivers from the 2025 season.

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WR Jauan Jennings

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
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WR Skyy Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
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WR Skyy Moore

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
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WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Malik Turner
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WR Malik Turner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
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WR Jauan Jennings

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
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WR Skyy Moore

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
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WR Kendrick Bourne

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
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WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
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WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
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WR Skyy Moore

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
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WR Kendrick Bourne

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Jauan Jennings, WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
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WR Jauan Jennings

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Kendrick Bourne
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WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Kendrick Bourne

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Kendrick Bourne
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WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
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WR Skyy Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne, WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Kendrick Bourne, WR Ricky Pearsall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
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WR Skyy Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Malik Turner
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WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
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WR Skyy Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
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WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall, WR Kendrick Bourne
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WR Ricky Pearsall, WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
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WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
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WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Malik Turner
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WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
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WR Skyy Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
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WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
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WR Skyy Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
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WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
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WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
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WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
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WR Skyy Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
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WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
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WR Jauan Jennings

Jose Romero/49ers
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