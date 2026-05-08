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Newcomers Take the Field for First NFL Practice at Rookie Minicamp

May 08, 2026 at 02:30 PM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers rookie class officially took the field for the first time on Friday as the team held its opening rookie minicamp practice at SAP Performance Facility.

The practice featured the 49ers coaching staff, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Patrick Willis, alongside the team's 2026 draft picks, undrafted rookie free agents, and several practice squad players as the newest members of the organization began their first NFL reps.

Prior to practice, the 49ers announced they had signed six of the team's eight 2026 draft picks to four-year deals, including WR De'Zhaun Stribling, RB Kaelon Black, OL Carver Willis, CB Ephesians Prysock, LB Jaden Dugger, and OL Enrique Cruz Jr. The team also signed seven undrafted rookie free agents: TE Khalil Dinkins, DL Bryson Eason, WR Wesley Grimes, DL Mikail Kamara, WR Will Pauling, S Jalen Stroman, and DL James Thompson Jr.

Friday marked the first opportunity to experience life as an NFL player, from stepping into the locker room to practicing in a 49ers jersey for the first time.

"It was fun," Black said following practice. "I was just glad to be back out there on the field. I'm just real blessed to be a pro now and I'm looking forward to taking it a step further."

Black said the reality of becoming a member of the 49ers fully hit him when he walked into the locker room and saw his setup next to All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.

"They put my locker right next to Fred Warner, so I was just like, man, it's real," Black said. "So I'm really here. I'm just ready to ball."

The rookie running back also expressed confidence in his fit within San Francisco's offense and is eager to learn from the veterans in the running back room.

"I feel like I'm a great fit," Black said. "I'm just looking forward to growing with guys like Christian McCaffrey, Jordan James, and Isaac Guerendo."

Black added that several 49ers veterans have already welcomed him to the team, including McCaffrey, Warner, Brock Purdy, and George Kittle. He also reunited with former Indiana teammate Kurtis Rourke at practice.

"That was just like old times," Black said of catching passes from Rourke during practice.

"Just learn, take it all in, and then go back and watch the film and get better," Black said. "That's the only way that you will get better."

As the 49ers rookie minicamp wraps up, the organization's newest players will continue adjusting to the NFL level both on and off the field.

Kaelon Black in Action 📸

Take a look at some of RB Kaelon Black's best moments throughout the years.

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