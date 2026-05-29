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49ers Enter Phase 3 OTAs; Shanahan Outlines Early Offseason Focus

May 28, 2026 at 06:15 PM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

The next phase of the offseason has officially arrived for the San Francisco 49ers.

After spending the last month in strength and conditioning programs and position-specific walkthroughs for Phases 1 and 2 of offseason workouts, the team has now entered Phase 3, the portion of the spring where practices begin to resemble football again. While all offseason workouts remain voluntary under NFLPA rules and live contact is still prohibited, Phase 3 allows for offense vs. defense drills, as well as 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and full 11-on-11 work. Helmets are permitted, though pads and tackling are not.

Day 2 of the 49ers organized team activities took place Thursday afternoon, giving media its first look at rookies and veterans working together as the team ramps up preparations for the 2026 season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan outlined the team's goals for Phase 3 following practice:

"To not get anyone hurt and find any way to get better with everything we do," Shanahan said. "There's a lot of things at this time of year that I always feel in order to get better at football, the true way, you've got to practice football full speed. And we're working through a lot of that stuff right now where you learn how to do that... Our whole goal is to get as much out of this as we can while still protecting everyone."

The head coach also provided several player updates following Thursday's practice. Running back Isaac Guerendo suffered a torn pec while lifting weights about a month ago and could return toward the end of training camp. Quarterback Mac Jones was in uniform for practice but did not throw in team drills due to a sore shoulder, though Shanahan said the decision was precautionary and allowed the team's other quarterbacks to receive additional reps.

Wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Christian McCaffrey have both been active participants throughout the offseason program, though Evans was away Thursday handling a family matter in Texas while McCaffrey was conditioning off to the side during practice. Shanahan added that he has been pleased with the team's overall attendance this spring, noting that all players are currently in the building except left tackle Trent Williams, who is expected back next week.

The 49ers also announced a pair of roster moves Thursday, signing running backs Jermar Jefferson and Jordan Mims to one-year deals. To make room on the roster, the team placed safety Darrick Forrest on Injured Reserve and waived running back Sincere McCormick.

"We've talked about the standard, how we work, and how we approach each day, which is with everything we've got," Shanahan said. "We've had some success and now it starts over."

Shanahan said the early portion of OTAs has largely been about installation, evaluation, and getting players up to speed in a controlled environment, especially with several new offensive pieces.

"I thought they've had two good days," he said of the newcomers, including the team's first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft De'Zhaun Stribling. "We're just trying to get the guys out there, get them introduced to the offense... (Stribling) has done all our drills for the two weeks we had him in phase two. He's been awesome in the meeting rooms, works his tail off, and it's been good to watch him... We throw a ton of stuff at them."

While it's still early in the process, Shanahan added that he's already seen progress, noting the group was "better today than yesterday" as players continue learning the system.

At quarterback, Shanahan continued to express confidence in Brock Purdy's approach and consistency.

"Brock always comes in here not to mess around, not to be complacent in anything," he said. "He always expects us to be hard on him through the tape. He's one of the most fun guys to coach because he is never sensitive, and he is very deliberate in everything he does out there."

Shanahan also provided updates on the defensive line group, where Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, and Keion White are all working through rehab during the spring program. Bosa, who is returning from a torn ACL, said he is "pretty far along" in his recovery and physical therapy and expects to be ready around training camp, with the goal of being on track for a full 17-game regular season. Shanahan also highlighted the early impression made by defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who was acquired this offseason.

"I've been extremely impressed with him since the day he got here," Shanahan said. "I've heard about it, it was advertised. I always knew about him just from tape. Once we traded for him, all the phone calls we got and the type of guy he is. But I mean, he's been one of the best leaders on the team so far. Just how he works, how thorough he is on everything and what he does on his own. Bringing guys along with him. Everyone from Dallas told us this and it's been that way. He has been a stud."

The 49ers will continue their offseason program next week as OTAs resume before the team breaks until training camp in the summer. Once camp arrives in Santa Clara, the 49ers are expected to hold joint practices with the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers.

49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs

Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.

RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, WR Ricky Pearsall
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

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49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs
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49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
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QB Adrian Martinez

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S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Fred Warner
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S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Fred Warner

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RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
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RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

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DL C.J. West
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DL C.J. West

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OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges
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OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges

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LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 51

LB Dre Greenlaw

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DB Derrick Canteen
12 / 51

DB Derrick Canteen

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LB Fred Warner
13 / 51

LB Fred Warner

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QB Brock Purdy
14 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

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QB Brock Purdy
15 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

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LB Garret Wallow
16 / 51

LB Garret Wallow

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CB Upton Stout
17 / 51

CB Upton Stout

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TE Hayden Rucci
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TE Hayden Rucci

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DL Osa Odighizuwa
19 / 51

DL Osa Odighizuwa

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DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Marques Sigle
20 / 51

DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Marques Sigle

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S Darrick Forrest
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S Darrick Forrest

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FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

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TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Brayden Willis
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TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Brayden Willis

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RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

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DL Sam Okuayinonu
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DL Sam Okuayinonu

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RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
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RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr., DB Derrick Canteen
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CB Darrell Luter Jr., DB Derrick Canteen

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DL Sam Okuayinonu
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DL Sam Okuayinonu

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WR Ricky Pearsall
29 / 51

WR Ricky Pearsall

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DL Drake Nugent
30 / 51

DL Drake Nugent

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WR Jacob Cowing
31 / 51

WR Jacob Cowing

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QB Brock Purdy
32 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

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DL Drake Nugent, WR Christian Kirk
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DL Drake Nugent, WR Christian Kirk

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DL Cameron Sample
34 / 51

DL Cameron Sample

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WR De'Zhaun Stribling
35 / 51

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

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WR Demarcus Robinson
36 / 51

WR Demarcus Robinson

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DB Siran Neal
37 / 51

DB Siran Neal

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WR Demarcus Robinson
38 / 51

WR Demarcus Robinson

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WR Mike Evans
39 / 51

WR Mike Evans

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LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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DB Deommodore Lenoir
41 / 51

DB Deommodore Lenoir

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QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

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LB Nick Martin
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LB Nick Martin

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RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, QB Adrian Martinez
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RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, QB Adrian Martinez

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DL Sebastian Valdez
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DL Sebastian Valdez

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FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

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WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

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QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
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QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

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RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

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DL Sam Okuayinonu
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DL Sam Okuayinonu

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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