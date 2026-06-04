Trent Williams Knows Retirement Is Closer, But He's Not Done Yet

For the first time since agreeing to a new contract extension this offseason, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams spoke publicly about the deal that will keep him in red and gold for at least two more seasons.

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer and the 49ers reached an agreement in April on a two-year extension, ensuring one of the NFL's premier offensive linemen remains a cornerstone of the franchise. President of football operations and general manager John Lynch celebrated the agreement at the time, sharing his hope that Williams' legacy in San Francisco will ultimately be recognized among the organization's all-time greats.

"We're really excited about that," Lynch said. "Trent's a phenomenal player. As I told Trent when we started this thing, my hope is that his name, his number, are up in those rafters with a lot of great players that have played here."

Speaking during Phase 3 of the 49ers offseason program, Williams said finalizing the contract early in the offseason brought peace of mind for everyone involved.

"It was a load off everybody's shoulders," Williams said. "Everything was kind of how I expected it to go. We both knew what we wanted to do. We seen things pretty similar for the future, so it was pretty easy to get through it."

The extension also provides clarity about Williams' future in football. The veteran left tackle said he fully expects to play through both years of the deal and admittedly believes the agreement will "probably" be the last contract he signs in the NFL, signaling that the final stretch of a Hall of Fame-caliber career may now be in sight.

The thought of retirement is one that Williams admits comes with mixed emotions. As he prepares for his 16th season in the league, the veteran finds himself balancing his love for competition with a growing desire to spend more time with family.

"It's scary," Williams said. "I'm toying between the idea of going until I can't no more and just leaving while I've still got some good product left and not getting ran out the league."

Williams reflected on how quickly time has passed during his NFL journey, noting that his daughter was born just months before he was drafted in 2010.

"I'm going on year 17. She's turning 17. As a father, you feel like, damn, I kind of missed her whole life... into adulthood. Part of me wants to, when she goes off to college in a couple years, I want to be there and be accessible. I don't want to be that father that shadows a kid, but I'm going be close... I don't want to be somewhere at a joint practice when it's time for her to move in to school and stuff like that. So, little stuff I've got to think about. Obviously, I can't tell the future. I'm still a competitor. It's hard not to compete when you can."

While retirement may be creeping closer, Williams emphasized that his commitment to football has never wavered.

"I've always been fully committed to these next few years. I didn't have any thought last year that this could be my last season, despite what everybody believed. I always knew that I had a couple more years left in me."

The 49ers resilient 2025 campaign that led the team to the NFC Divisional Round lit a spark in Williams. After navigating significant adversity and injuries throughout the season, the left tackle rediscovered the enjoyment that comes from competing and winning at a high level.

"That did restore the fun into it," Williams said. "For us to be faced with as much adversity... and to show that we can overcome that, we can subscribe to the coaching, go out there and execute the game plan, and we can be successful. So yeah, it did kind of revive that fun that you get addicted to when you're playing and winning."

As Williams prepares for another season anchoring the offensive line, his focus remains firmly on helping the 49ers return to championship contention. While last year's team took pride in overcoming adversity, the veteran hopes the story of the 2026 season is written differently.

"I would hope that we don't have to show how resilient we are. I hope that we can show how dominant we are and how dominant we can be – how dominant we should be. With the offseason we've had, the players we've added, I think we we got a good chance to go out there and show that.