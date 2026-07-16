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Christian McCaffrey Named Best Comeback Athlete at 2026 ESPYS

Jul 16, 2026 at 09:30 AM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

Congratulations are in order for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, as he was honored as the Best Comeback Athlete at the 2026 ESPYS. The ESPYS brings together all of sports biggest stars at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City to celebrate the year's best moments.

McCaffrey's ESPYS award comes just months after earning the Associated Press 2025 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. The do-it-all back received the recognition after a dominant return to form in 2025 following a shortened 2024 season. After missing 13 games due to multiple injuries, McCaffrey started all 17 games for San Francisco and reestablished himself as one of the most dynamic players in the league.

McCaffrey rushed 311 times for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while also leading the NFL in receiving yards by a running back. He caught a team-leading 102 passes for 924 yards and seven receiving touchdowns, finishing the season with 2,126 yards from scrimmage, the second-most in the league.

The All-Pro running back showed off his dual-threat abilities during the 2025 campaign, where he scored either a rushing or receiving touchdown in 12 games and became the first player in NFL history to record at least five rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns in the same season.

McCaffrey's standout season also earned him AP First-Team All-Pro honors and a NFL Pro Bowl selection, capping off a remarkable 2025 campaign.

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