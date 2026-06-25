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Mac Jones on Year 2 with 49ers: 'It's Time to Stack Some Good Years Here'

Jun 25, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

After finding stability in his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, QB Mac Jones said continuity and confidence are shaping his approach entering 2026.

Jones was welcomed to The Bay in free agency ahead of the 2025 season on a two-year deal to serve as QB Brock Purdy's backup and appeared in 11 games with eight starts. He completed 201 passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 107 first downs while settling into head coach Kyle Shanahan's system.

Now entering his sixth NFL season and returning to the same offense for the first time since college, Jones said familiarity has changed the way he's approaching the offseason.

"I feel like this is the first year I've had with the same offensive playbook being in the NFL," Jones said during 49ers OTAs. "So, that's kind of nice. If you go to a new team, you've got to learn a new playbook again and kind of do everything over... I'm excited and really just looking forward to this summer and getting everything going again."

Reflecting on last season and what helped him settle in, Jones pointed to mindset as the biggest factor in getting his game "back on track."

"One thing that I focused on last year was my mindset," he said. "I do put a lot of work into it and at the end of the day if you go out there on Sunday and you're not confident it doesn't matter. I know that if I go out there on Sunday and have the right mindset, have that warrior mentality, that I can play really good football. I proved that last year, but the challenge is to do it again this year and really not compare the two."

After entering the league with early success as a Pro Bowler before facing adversity in later seasons, Jones said he's learned that each year requires a fresh approach.

"I feel like it's time to stack some good years here," he said. "I'm looking at it as a positive, building on it, I guess, is the right word. You don't want to put too much pressure on yourself like, 'Oh, I've got to do what I did last year.' You also don't want to be satisfied with what you did."

Jones believes the environment around him sets up well for that next step.

He pointed to the combination of returning contributors, veteran additions, and emerging young players as reasons for optimism around the offense. He also believes the makeup of the 49ers receiving corps gives the offense more flexibility and explosiveness entering training camp.

"I've been fortunate to play with some fast guys in the past. With the guys we brought in, everyone's a little different," he said. "Mike Evans is tall, has a really long stride, and is a vertical threat throughout his career. Just crazy that we're on the same team now. I used to play with him in Madden, but he's still killing it and looks great in OTAs. Christian Kirk I played with in Jacksonville and is quick, has good downfield stuff, De'Zhaun Stribling and Ricky Pearsall, the list goes on. We've got some good young guys. Jacob Cowing looks good too.

"It's been interesting just to watch practice a little bit and see different guys move," he said. "I think pushing the ball down the field is important, kind of eliminating some of those longer drives where you can have some explosives and let those guys get behind the defense... But I feel like we've got the guys to do it and we're definitely going to do that this year."

Still, his personal goals remain grounded in his role.

"My job is to support Brock. It's his team," he said. "But I feel like I can stack another good year whenever I'm needed."

As training camp approaches, Jones said his focus remains simple as he works to stay present, continue developing physically, and make the most of something he hasn't had in years: continuity.

"Honestly since college, I haven't had the same coordinator since 2019 and back-to-back years," he said. "So it'll be interesting to see if I can stack a good year."

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