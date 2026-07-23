 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Fred Warner Ranked No. 54 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

Jul 23, 2026 at 07:00 AM
Author Image
Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earned the No. 54 spot on NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players" list.

Warner's leadership and elite instincts continue to anchor San Francisco's defense. Entering his ninth NFL season, Warner is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he appeared in six games and registered 51 tackles (two for loss), three passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery before an ankle injury cut his season short. Over the course of his eight-year career, Warner has earned four Pro Bowl selections and four Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors while totaling 948 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, 10.0 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and 10 interceptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Related Links

The "Top 100 Players of 2026" is a video series produced by NFL Films, highlighting the league's elite talents and is now being revealed on X and streaming on NFL+. Two players will be revealed at 7 a.m. PT and 8 a.m. PT daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 7 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.

The "NFL Top 100" began ahead of the 2011 season, and the list is determined by current NFL players voting on their peers based on their body of work from the previous year.

Related Content

news

Fred Warner Claims No. 1 Spot in ESPN's 2026 Linebacker Rankings

Fred Warner was voted the NFL's No. 1 off-ball linebacker in ESPN's annual rankings, as selected by league executives, coaches, and scouts.

news

Brock Purdy Ranked No. 85 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was voted as the No. 85 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2026" list.

news

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 18

Find out where the San Francisco 49ers landed in the latest set of NFL power rankings according to several national outlets following their 42-38 victory over the Chicago Bears.

news

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 8

Find out where the San Francisco 49ers landed in the latest set of NFL power rankings according to several national outlets following their 20-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 6

Find out where the San Francisco 49ers landed in the latest set of NFL power rankings according to several national outlets following their 26-23 victory over the LA Rams.

news

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 4

Find out where the San Francisco 49ers landed in the latest set of NFL power rankings according to several national outlets following their 16-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 3

Find out where the San Francisco 49ers landed in the latest set of NFL power rankings according to several national outlets following their 26-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

news

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 2

Find out where the San Francisco 49ers landed in the latest set of NFL power rankings according to several national outlets following their 17-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Five 49ers Land on NFL Network's 'Top 100 Players of 2025' List

The San Francisco 49ers had five players make the cut for NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2025."

news

Fred Warner Ranked No. 16 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2025'

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was voted as the No. 16 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2025" list.

news

George Kittle Ranked No. 31 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2025'

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was voted as the No. 31 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2025" list.

Advertising