Fred Warner Ranked No. 54 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earned the No. 54 spot on NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players" list.
Warner's leadership and elite instincts continue to anchor San Francisco's defense. Entering his ninth NFL season, Warner is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he appeared in six games and registered 51 tackles (two for loss), three passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery before an ankle injury cut his season short. Over the course of his eight-year career, Warner has earned four Pro Bowl selections and four Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors while totaling 948 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, 10.0 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and 10 interceptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
The "Top 100 Players of 2026" is a video series produced by NFL Films, highlighting the league's elite talents and is now being revealed on X and streaming on NFL+. Two players will be revealed at 7 a.m. PT and 8 a.m. PT daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 7 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.
The "NFL Top 100" began ahead of the 2011 season, and the list is determined by current NFL players voting on their peers based on their body of work from the previous year.