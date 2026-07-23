Fred Warner Ranked No. 54 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

Warner's leadership and elite instincts continue to anchor San Francisco's defense. Entering his ninth NFL season, Warner is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he appeared in six games and registered 51 tackles (two for loss), three passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery before an ankle injury cut his season short. Over the course of his eight-year career, Warner has earned four Pro Bowl selections and four Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors while totaling 948 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, 10.0 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and 10 interceptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns.