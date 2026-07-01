Brock Purdy Ranked No. 85 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

Widely regarded as one of the league's most efficient quarterbacks, Purdy continues to lead San Francisco's offense with accuracy and playmaking ability. Entering his fifth NFL season, Purdy is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he completed 197 passes for 2,167 yards and 20 touchdowns across nine regular season starts while posting a 100.5 passer rating and helping guide the 49ers to a 7-2 record in those appearances. Purdy also contributed on the ground with 147 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns and helped lead San Francisco back to the postseason.