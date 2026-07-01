Brock Purdy Ranked No. 85 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earned the No. 85 spot on NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players" list.
Widely regarded as one of the league's most efficient quarterbacks, Purdy continues to lead San Francisco's offense with accuracy and playmaking ability. Entering his fifth NFL season, Purdy is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he completed 197 passes for 2,167 yards and 20 touchdowns across nine regular season starts while posting a 100.5 passer rating and helping guide the 49ers to a 7-2 record in those appearances. Purdy also contributed on the ground with 147 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns and helped lead San Francisco back to the postseason.
The "Top 100 Players of 2026" is a video series produced by NFL Films, highlighting the league's elite talents and is now being revealed on X and streaming on NFL+. Two players will be revealed at 7 a.m. PT and 8 a.m. PT daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 7 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.
The "NFL Top 100" began ahead of the 2011 season, and the list is determined by current NFL players voting on their peers based on their body of work from the previous year.