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49ers Players Compared to USMNT Stars

Jul 01, 2026 at 03:04 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

As the U.S. Men's National Team continues its FIFA World Cup 2026 run, here's how a few stars on the pitch compare to familiar American football counterparts.

Different sport, different stage, but the same themes apply: leadership, versatility, scoring power, veteran presence, and players making the most of their moment. Here's a look at which 49ers players line up best with members of the USMNT.

1. QB Brock Purdy = LW Christian Pulisic

"The Offensive Leader"

When the moment gets bigger, these are the players their teams turn to.

The left winger, Pulisic, remains the face of American soccer and enters the knockout stage expected to be back near full strength after managing a calf injury during the group stage. Like Purdy, Pulisic carries the expectations that come with leading an offense.

Why they match

  • Leader of their team
  • Offensive catalyst
  • Trusted in the biggest moments
  • Players everyone looks to when a goal, or touchdown, is needed

By the numbers

  • Pulisic: 33 international goals in 86 appearances
  • Purdy: Completed 197 passes for 2,167 yards and 20 touchdowns across nine regular season starts in the 2025 regular season.
United States' Christian Pulisic celebrates after an own goal by Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

2. RB Christian McCaffrey = ST Folarin Balogun

"The Finisher"

Every offense needs someone who can finish drives.

For the 49ers, that's McCaffrey. For the United States, it's Balogun.

Balogun enters the knockout stage leading the U.S. with two goals in the tournament and is aiming to become just the third USMNT player to score at least three goals in a single FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, McCaffrey remained the focal point of San Francisco's offense in 2025, leading the team in both rushing (1,202) and receiving yards (924).

Why they match

  • Primary scoring threats
  • Elite finishers
  • Constantly create scoring opportunities
  • Defenses game-plan around them

By the numbers

  • Balogun: U.S. tournament lead with two goals and ranks fifth on the USMNT's all-time World Cup scoring list.
  • McCaffrey: 17 total touchdowns, 1,202 rushing yards, and 924 receiving yards in the 2025 regular season.
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) celebrates during the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

3. LB Fred Warner = CDM Tyler Adams

"The Defensive Heartbeat"

Every great defense needs a leader who keeps everyone organized. For the 49ers, that's Warner. For the USMNT, it's Adams.

Warner is the quarterback of San Francisco's defense, setting the tone, directing traffic, and putting teammates in position to succeed. Adams fills a similar role in the U.S. midfield, winning possession, controlling the tempo, and providing the stability that allows the attack and defense to work together.

Why they match

  • Defensive leaders
  • Vocal captains
  • Set the tone physically and mentally
  • Elevate the players around them

Golden Nugget:

  • At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Adams became the youngest USMNT captain since 1950.
United States' Tyler Adams attempts to control the ball during the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

4. TE George Kittle = CM Weston McKennie

"The Swiss Army Knife"

Both Kittle and McKennie are versatile, energetic, and capable of impacting the game in several different ways. Kittle can take over as a pass catcher, dominate as a blocker, and bring a spark to the entire sideline. McKennie has shown similar flexibility for both his club and the USMNT, playing multiple positions and adapting to whatever role his team needs most.

They're also two of the biggest personalities in their locker rooms.

Kittle has long been one of the NFL's most recognizable characters, while McKennie's recent golf-cart adventure with teammates and his love for pizza and ranch have only added to his World Cup story.

Why they match

  • Versatile to play different roles
  • Emotional leaders
  • Big personalities teammates love
United States' Weston McKennie (8) celebrates after an own goal by Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

5. T Trent Williams = CB Tim Ream

"The Veteran Anchor"

Every championship-caliber team needs a veteran who brings leadership and stability. For the 49ers, that's Williams. For the USMNT, it's Ream.

Williams enters his 17th NFL season as one of San Francisco's most respected leaders, while Ream, at 38 years old, has become the steadying presence for one of the youngest squads in the World Cup. Known for his soccer IQ and composed leadership, Ream has worn the captain's armband 18 times under head coach Mauricio Pochettino and continues to anchor the U.S. back field.

Why they match

  • Veteran leaders teammates trust
  • Calm under pressure
  • High football/soccer IQ
  • Set the standard through consistency and professionalism

Fun fact:

  • At 38 years old, Ream became the oldest player to represent the U.S. Men's National Team in a FIFA World Cup match.
United States' Tim Ream (13) runs into position during the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Australia in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

6. QB Mac Jones = CB Auston Trusty

"Always Ready"

Sometimes the biggest stories come from players who weren't expected to be in the spotlight.

Jones entered the 2025 season as Purdy's backup before injuries elevated him into a much larger role. Trusty's World Cup journey has followed a similar path.

Entering the tournament with fewer than 10 international appearances, Trusty wasn't one of the headline names on the U.S. roster. But when his opportunity arrived, he made his World Cup debut, earned his first start on the sport's biggest stage, and scored his first World Cup goal against Türkiye.

Why they match

  • Stayed prepared behind established starters
  • Took advantage of unexpected opportunities
  • Turned opportunity into momentum

Did you know?

  • Trusty's goal against Türkiye was the first World Cup goal of his international career.
United States' Auston Trusty scores his side's opening goal during a World Cup Group D soccer match against Turkey in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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