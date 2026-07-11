WR Trent Taylor Announces Retirement After Seven-Year NFL Career

Wide receiver Trent Taylor has announced his retirement from the NFL after seven years. Taylor shared the news on his personal social media, celebrating the moment alongside longtime teammate and friend TE George Kittle .

The San Francisco 49ers selected Taylor in the fifth round, 177th overall, of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie while recording 43 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns.

Taylor spent four seasons with the 49ers before continuing his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears. He returned to San Francisco in 2024, appearing in two games during his second stint with the organization. Over his seven-year NFL career, Taylor played in 80 regular-season games with three starts, totaling 88 receptions for 845 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also added five rushing attempts for 13 yards and finished with 858 scrimmage yards across stops with the 49ers, Bengals, and Bears.