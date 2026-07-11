 Skip to main content
Advertising

WR Trent Taylor Announces Retirement After Seven-Year NFL Career

Jul 11, 2026 at 04:45 PM
Author Image
Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

Wide receiver Trent Taylor has announced his retirement from the NFL after seven years. Taylor shared the news on his personal social media, celebrating the moment alongside longtime teammate and friend TE George Kittle.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Taylor in the fifth round, 177th overall, of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie while recording 43 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns.

Taylor spent four seasons with the 49ers before continuing his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears. He returned to San Francisco in 2024, appearing in two games during his second stint with the organization. Over his seven-year NFL career, Taylor played in 80 regular-season games with three starts, totaling 88 receptions for 845 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also added five rushing attempts for 13 yards and finished with 858 scrimmage yards across stops with the 49ers, Bengals, and Bears.

Related Content

news

Steve Wyche Breaks Down Why 49ers Defense Could Be Among NFL's Best

Steve Wyche explains why he believes the San Francisco 49ers are poised for a defensive resurgence in 2026.

news

49ers Continue Offseason Development at 2026 Tight End University

The 49ers were well represented at the sixth annual Tight End University, where George Kittle, his teammates, and fellow NFL stars sharpened their skills ahead of training camp.

news

49ers Players Compared to USMNT Stars

A Niner fan's guide to the USMNT's World Cup run, showing player comparisons from Brock Purdy to Christian Pulisic.

news

Brock Purdy Ranked No. 85 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was voted as the No. 85 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2026" list.

news

Mac Jones on Year 2 with 49ers: 'It's Time to Stack Some Good Years Here'

Quarterback Mac Jones evaluates the 49ers offense, discusses the team's revamped receiver group, and shares his mindset entering Year 2 in San Francisco.

news

McKivitz Sends Clear Message on 49ers Future: 'I Want to Be on That 10-Year Wall'

Colton McKivitz reflects on his journey with the San Francisco 49ers and explains why his goal is to earn a place on the team's 10-year wall.

news

George Kittle's Unexpected Advice for the 49ers Rookie Class

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle explained why young players should let their performance make the first impression.

news

Trent Williams Knows Retirement Is Closer, But He's Not Done Yet

After signing a new extension this offseason, T Trent Williams shares his outlook on his future and why he believes the 49ers are positioned for a strong 2026 campaign.

news

NFC West Shakeup: Foerster Reacts to Rams Trade for Myles Garrett

Chris Foerster shared his reaction to the Rams blockbuster trade for pass rusher Myles Garrett and the challenge he'll present in the NFC West.

news

After One Year Away, Dre Greenlaw Embraces a Return 'Home' to 49ers

San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw explained why returning to the 49ers felt like "coming home" and how his year away gave him a new appreciation for the organization.

news

How McCaffrey Sees the 49ers Offense Taking Shape Ahead of 2026 Season

RB Christian McCaffrey shares why the 49ers offseason additions have made the team feel "competitive in the best ways" heading into the 2026 season.

Advertising