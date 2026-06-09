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George Kittle's Unexpected Advice for the 49ers Rookie Class

Jun 09, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

Entering his 10th season in the NFL, tight end George Kittle has seen plenty of rookie classes come through the San Francisco 49ers locker room. So far, the veteran has liked what he's seen from the team's 2026 draft class. During Phase 3 of the 49ers offseason program, Kittle praised the rookies for their work ethic and mature approach as they begin their NFL careers.

"This has been a really fun rookie class for me. I've thoroughly enjoyed them," Kittle said. "I always try to tell rookies that the only way that you want people to know who you are is what you do on the field and not because you tell jokes and you're funny. You don't need that, especially at the start of your career."

Kittle noted that this year's group has been one of the quietest rookie classes he's been around, but he views that as a positive.

"If you want to have a conversation with them, they'll definitely talk to you, which is really fun," he said. "But they understand that you're here to work. I've thoroughly enjoyed that process so far."

Among the rookies who've caught Kittle's attention is 24-year-old running back Kaelon Black, the 49ers third-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Kittle's evaluation of the rookie was brief, but complimentary.

"Very fast," he said. "Very fast and very mature.

"When you play with mature players, they understand the sense of urgency. They're just ready for it, and that's been really cool."

Kittle's advice comes from his own experience trying to establish himself in the league. The tight end recalled a story about 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner, who barely heard Kittle during his rookie year as he chose to let his performance speak for itself.

"I don't want to hear your voice more than I see you play on a football field," he said. "You want to impress everybody with how you're playing. My rookie year, I don't know if you guys remember this, but you can ask Bobby Turner, he was like, 'I didn't even know George Kittle had a voice.' I never talked in meetings. You did not hear me at all because I was just focusing on football.

"That's why I was great in OTAs. That's the only reason Joe Staley knew who I was, it's because I made plays in OTAs. That's what you want as a rookie... For my 10 years, which is a crazy thing to say being here for all these OTAs, the guys who are quiet and just go to work are usually the more successful guys."

Considering Kittle's reputation as one of the most energetic and entertaining personalities in the NFL, it's somewhat surprising to hear him describe himself as quiet during his rookie season. The veteran believes young players should focus on their work first and let their play earn the attention of teammates and coaches. But when asked when he started showing the fun-loving personality 49ers fans have come to know, "The People's Tight End" didn't hesitate:

"Second year. Immediately," Kittle said with a laugh. "Me and Garrett Celek, just clowns."

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