49ers Announce 2026 Open Training Camp Schedule

Today, the San Francisco 49ers announced open practice dates and ticketing information for the team's 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa. This year's schedule features 11 open practices, five weekend dates, and one joint practice with the Tennessee Titans. Located at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara next door to Levi's® Stadium, Training Camp is an up-close-and-personal opportunity for Faithful of all ages to see and cheer on their favorite players.

Season ticket members (STMs) will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday, July 14th. Specific STM on-sale times will be communicated directly from the 49ers Membership Services Team. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 15th at 10am PST.

49ers Training Camp presented by Visa is the most accessible opportunity to watch the players in-person, with $10 member tickets and $20 non-member tickets. Parking is free and all ticket proceeds benefit the 49ers Foundation and its mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth and beyond.

49ers 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa – Open Practice Dates*

Sunday, July 26

Monday, July 27

Friday, July 31

Saturday, August 1

Monday, August 3 – exclusively open to 49ers season ticket, club, and reserve members

Thursday, August 6

Saturday, August 8

Monday, August 10

Tuesday, August 11 – will feature a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans

Saturday, August 15

Sunday, August 16

*All open practice times are approximately 10:15am – 12:15pm and subject to change

Free parking will be available in Red Lot 1 with shuttle buses taking fans directly to the SAP Performance Facility. While there will be no sale of concessions, fans may bring cut up fruit and sealed water bottles. Water stations will also be available.

All Faithful in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in the 49ers Foundation's Dig for Gold Auction & Sale, giving them the chance to leave Training Camp with a piece of 49ers memorabilia. Items up for online auction and in-person sale include player-worn items, team-issued gear, autographed memorabilia, and pieces of 49ers history. Members of the Faithful who are feeling lucky can also purchase a 49ers mystery bag, which includes surprise Niners prizes. All proceeds from Dig for Gold benefit the 49ers Foundation.

During open practice on Thursday, August 6, the 49ers will celebrate "87 Day" presented by Devcon, otherwise known as Dwight Clark Day, the organization's annual tradition meant to honor 49ers legend Dwight Clark and to raise awareness for individuals impacted by ALS. All ticket proceeds from 87 Day will be donated by the 49ers Foundation to the Golden Heart Fund, a player-led community where former 49ers support one another in navigating the challenges that come with life after the NFL; and to Augie's Quest, whose mission is to innovate toward a cure for ALS while improving the lives of those affected by the devastating disease.

In an effort to highlight various cause areas, the 49ers will invite Bay Area nonprofit and community groups to the Community Corner during select Training Camp dates. Following practice, players will welcome the community guests and share in the excitement of the start of season.

All fans are encouraged to visit the 49ers Museum presented by Sharp and the 49ers Team Store presented by Visa. For hours and information, please visit LevisStadium.com.