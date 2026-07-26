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Day 1 of 49ers Camp 2026: Standouts, Injury Updates, New Looks

Jul 26, 2026 at 03:36 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers officially kicked off 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa on Sunday with high energy, healthy competition, and plenty of optimism as veterans and rookies returned to the practice field.

While the first practice was conducted without pads, Day 1 offered an early look at returning veterans, offseason additions, and several position battles as the team began preparations for the 2026 season.

Day 1 Takeaways: High Energy Sets the Tone

With head coach Kyle Shanahan continuing his recovery, assistant head coach and offensive line coach Chris Foerster and the rest of the coaching staff shared responsibilities during the opening day of training camp. Shanahan was in attendance for a portion of practice, observing from the sideline alongside president of football operations and general manager John Lynch.

Foerster said the team's energy stood out most during the opening practice.

"I really love the energy and the attitude," Foerster said. "We've got a bunch of guys that love playing football. They're ready to create for another season."

Foerster also emphasized the coaching staff will continue sharing responsibilities while Shanahan recovers.

"It's really a group thing," Foerster said. "The title puts me in this position... We'll all take a piece of it, and that's how this thing's going to be done."

Veteran leaders echoed that mindset after practice.

"It's business as usual," linebacker Fred Warner said. "We've got to compete. We've got to get better every day."

"We can be on autopilot," tackle Trent Williams added. "We've got that locker room."

Injury Report

Four players opened training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list: tight end George Kittle, running back Isaac Guerendo, and defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins.

Warner returned as a full participant after missing time last season.

"Being back out there today did mean a lot," Warner said. "To feel better than I ever have, it's really just climbing from here."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa was in attendance and took part in individual drills on the side. Williams had high praise for Bosa after seeing him back on the field.

"I couldn't even tell that he had an injury," Williams said. "Bosa looks better than he did before I saw him last year. That's a testament to him and how hard he works."

During drills, veteran offensive lineman Vederian Lowe, left with an injury and did not return to practice. Rookie offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. took over for Lowe and saw many reps for the remainder of practice.

"Enrique's been a real plus," Forester said "Everybody in the building is pleased with him."

Day 1 Standouts

Wide receiver Mike Evans wasted little time making an impression in his first training camp practice with the 49ers.

Evans worked with quarterback Brock Purdy throughout team drills, highlighted by a deep completion down the left sideline during 11-on-11 drills.

Purdy spread the ball around throughout the morning, connecting with running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jordan James, wide receivers Jordan Watkins and Ricky Pearsall, tight end Jake Tonges, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk during team periods.

McCaffrey showcased his typical explosiveness with several strong runs and receptions out of the backfield, while rookie running back Kaelon Black flashed his physical running style on multiple carries throughout practice.

Rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling continued to build momentum, hauling in multiple receptions while showcasing quickness and agility in his route running.

On the defensive side, safety Malik Mustapha had one of the day's best plays with a pass breakup on a deep throw. The defense also had two interceptions during team drills. Linebacker Jalen Graham came away with a tipped interception, while safety Marques Sigle added another pick later in practice.

The defense also unveiled some new looks under defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, mixing in a few five-man fronts throughout team drills.

"We've definitely installed some new things, some new looks," Warner said. "It's great for competition and for everybody getting better."

Looking Ahead

Although it was only the first practice of training camp, several position battles continued to take shape.

Foerster said offensive lineman Connor Colby has put himself in a strong position at left guard following a productive offseason, but noted the competition is far from over.

"We're going to play the best five players as we can," Foerster said.

With pads still to come, Sunday's practice served as the first step in what looks to be a successful training camp as the 49ers continue preparing for the 2026 season.

49ers Report for 2026 Training Camp

Take a look at the top photos as the San Francisco 49ers arrive for the start of 2026 Training Camp.

QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton, DL Romello Height,
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DL Gracen Halton, DL Romello Height,

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle
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QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
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TE Brayden Willis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
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CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Brett Toth
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OL Brett Toth

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
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LB Luke Gifford

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
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OL Colton McKivitz

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
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TE Jake Tonges

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Cameron Sample
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DL Cameron Sample

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Larry Worth III
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DB Larry Worth III

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Christian Kirk
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WR Christian Kirk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Andrew Farmer II
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DL Andrew Farmer II

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Marques Sigle
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S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Drake Nugent
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OL Drake Nugent

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Jon Weeks, S Ashtyn Davis
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LS Jon Weeks, S Ashtyn Davis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing, P Jack Bouwmeester
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WR Jacob Cowing, P Jack Bouwmeester

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
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OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Report for 2026 Training Camp
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49ers Report for 2026 Training Camp

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Nick Martin
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LB Nick Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
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DL Alfred Collins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL William Bradley-King
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DL William Bradley-King

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Isaac Alarcon
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OL Isaac Alarcon

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
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WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Gracen Halton, DL Romello Height, CB Ephesians Prysock
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DL Gracen Halton, DL Romello Height, CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
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S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
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TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
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DL Sam Okuayinonu

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Derrick Canteen
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DB Derrick Canteen

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
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LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
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DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
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DL C.J. West

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
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RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr.
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DL James Thompson Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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