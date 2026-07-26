Day 1 of 49ers Camp 2026: Standouts, Injury Updates, New Looks

The San Francisco 49ers officially kicked off 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa on Sunday with high energy, healthy competition, and plenty of optimism as veterans and rookies returned to the practice field.

While the first practice was conducted without pads, Day 1 offered an early look at returning veterans, offseason additions, and several position battles as the team began preparations for the 2026 season.

Day 1 Takeaways: High Energy Sets the Tone

With head coach Kyle Shanahan continuing his recovery, assistant head coach and offensive line coach Chris Foerster and the rest of the coaching staff shared responsibilities during the opening day of training camp. Shanahan was in attendance for a portion of practice, observing from the sideline alongside president of football operations and general manager John Lynch.

Foerster said the team's energy stood out most during the opening practice.

"I really love the energy and the attitude," Foerster said. "We've got a bunch of guys that love playing football. They're ready to create for another season."

Foerster also emphasized the coaching staff will continue sharing responsibilities while Shanahan recovers.

"It's really a group thing," Foerster said. "The title puts me in this position... We'll all take a piece of it, and that's how this thing's going to be done."

Veteran leaders echoed that mindset after practice.

"It's business as usual," linebacker Fred Warner said. "We've got to compete. We've got to get better every day."

"We can be on autopilot," tackle Trent Williams added. "We've got that locker room."

Injury Report

Four players opened training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list: tight end George Kittle, running back Isaac Guerendo, and defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins.

Warner returned as a full participant after missing time last season.

"Being back out there today did mean a lot," Warner said. "To feel better than I ever have, it's really just climbing from here."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa was in attendance and took part in individual drills on the side. Williams had high praise for Bosa after seeing him back on the field.

"I couldn't even tell that he had an injury," Williams said. "Bosa looks better than he did before I saw him last year. That's a testament to him and how hard he works."

During drills, veteran offensive lineman Vederian Lowe, left with an injury and did not return to practice. Rookie offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. took over for Lowe and saw many reps for the remainder of practice.

"Enrique's been a real plus," Forester said "Everybody in the building is pleased with him."

Day 1 Standouts

Wide receiver Mike Evans wasted little time making an impression in his first training camp practice with the 49ers.

Evans worked with quarterback Brock Purdy throughout team drills, highlighted by a deep completion down the left sideline during 11-on-11 drills.

McCaffrey showcased his typical explosiveness with several strong runs and receptions out of the backfield, while rookie running back Kaelon Black flashed his physical running style on multiple carries throughout practice.

Rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling continued to build momentum, hauling in multiple receptions while showcasing quickness and agility in his route running.

On the defensive side, safety Malik Mustapha had one of the day's best plays with a pass breakup on a deep throw. The defense also had two interceptions during team drills. Linebacker Jalen Graham came away with a tipped interception, while safety Marques Sigle added another pick later in practice.

The defense also unveiled some new looks under defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, mixing in a few five-man fronts throughout team drills.

"We've definitely installed some new things, some new looks," Warner said. "It's great for competition and for everybody getting better."

Looking Ahead

Although it was only the first practice of training camp, several position battles continued to take shape.

Foerster said offensive lineman Connor Colby has put himself in a strong position at left guard following a productive offseason, but noted the competition is far from over.

"We're going to play the best five players as we can," Foerster said.