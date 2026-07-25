Report Day Takeaways: John Lynch Shares Team Updates Ahead of Training Camp 2026

The San Francisco 49ers officially reported for training camp today, marking the first step in the team's six-week build toward the regular season. Report day serves as a checkpoint before practices begin, with players and staff completing physicals, meetings, and media sessions.

President of football operations and general manager John Lynch spoke to the media to share team updates and preview what's to come in this year's training camp. Here are your biggest takeaways from 2026 player report day:

1. Lynch Reflects on Aldon Smith, Roger Craig's Hall of Fame Honor

Lynch opened his press conference by remembering former 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith, who passed away June 13 at the age of 36.

Smith was selected No. 7 overall by San Francisco in the 2011 NFL Draft and quickly established himself as one of the most dominant pass rushers in franchise history. He recorded 14 sacks as a rookie in 2011 before setting a 49ers single-season record with 19.5 sacks in 2012.

Lynch described Smith as a "special football player" and shared that Smith was close to the organization, as he spoke to the team's rookies shortly before his passing and "really poured into those guys."

"Our prayers, our thoughts, go out to the Smith family as they continue to grieve," Lynch said.

Lynch also looked ahead to former 49ers running back Roger Craig, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

Craig will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August, an honor Lynch called "long overdue." He praised Craig for changing the way that the running back position was played and said the 49ers will have a large contingent in Canton, Ohio to celebrate the alumnus.

2. Shanahan Will Take a Limited Role as He Works Through Recovery

Lynch provided an update on head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was involved in a car accident last week and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Shanahan has been around the 49ers facility as he recovers and will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp. Lynch said Shanahan will progress through concussion protocol with the team's medical staff in the same manner as a player, with doctors determining when he can return to full participation.

"We're going to let the condition, the doctors, dictate how he comes back, when he comes back," Lynch said.

Lynch said Shanahan's injuries are improving throughout the last few days, and the head coach could be seen at some practices in a limited capacity. However, his concussion will be the primary factor in determining his return. Shanahan has not yet been cleared to speak to the team or media, and Lynch said the team will continue taking a phased approach to his return.

"Number one for Kyle and the Shanahan family is getting him back right," Lynch said. "He's a tremendous head coach, but this is bigger than that. This is about his wellbeing."

Lynch said the team is not anticipating Shanahan missing the start of the regular season, including the 49ers Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

"That's not what we're anticipating," Lynch said. "That's not what I've heard from the doctors."

3. Foerster, Coaching Staff to Step Up Throughout Camp

Assistant head coach and offensive line coach Chris Foerster will assume head coaching duties while Shanahan works his way through the recovery process, but Lynch emphasized that the responsibility will not fall on one person.

Foerster is entering his 34th season in the NFL, and has spent 13 seasons alongside Shanahan. Lynch shared that Foerster knows Shanahan and his system "inside and out." Still, the 49ers plan to make Shanahan's absence a collective effort.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, and the team's veteran leaders will all play a role in keeping the team on track.

"We believe our culture is the people," Lynch said. "And Chris is one of those who we think very highly of. He's equipped to do this, our staff is equipped, but it will very much be a collective effort."

Kubiak will continue handling the team's practice play-calling responsibilities during camp, as he has done in previous years. Lynch also said Kubiak will likely call the team's preseason games, as Shanahan has given him those responsibilities in past preseason contests.

4. Injury Updates: Kittle, Guerendo, Williams, Collins to Open Camp on PUP

The 49ers will begin training camp with four players on the Active/PUP list: tight end George Kittle (Achilles), running back Isaac Guerendo (pectoral), and defensive linemen Mykel Williams (ACL), and Alfred Collins (shoulder).

Lynch shared that Kittle has been doing everything possible throughout the offseason to be ready for Week 1 against the Rams. However, Kittle's readiness for the season opener in Australia will be determined by his recovery, medical evaluations, and the additional demands of international travel.

"He's been tremendous in the process and it speaks to who George is," Lynch said.

Lynch said Williams is also making every effort to be available for Week 1, though the team will let the medical staff and recovery markers determine whether that's a realistic expectation. Collins is expected to return around the "second window" of training camp, with Lynch cautioning that all injury timelines could change based on each player's recovery.

Meanwhile, Lynch confirmed that veterans Nick Bosa (ACL) and Fred Warner (ankle) have both been cleared to start training camp. Bosa will not open camp on the PUP list, but the team plans to gradually work him back into the mix. Lynch said Bosa has "a great instinct for his body" and will likely begin with individual work before progressing. Lynch described Warner as "basically a healthy player" while training throughout the offseason and giving the proper care needed to his ankle, but is ready to move forward.

"Those guys are diligent, hard workers," Lynch said. "Not only incredibly talented players, but they're tone setters. The way they work, that's inspiring to their teammates."

5. Roster Moves

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk remains on the team's Left Squad list and does not count toward the team's 90-man roster. Lynch gave his well wishes to Aiyuk and his family, and emphasized that the team will remain focused on the players who are currently in the building.

The 49ers will also make a roster move ahead of Sunday's first practice, as Lynch shared that defensive lineman Evan Anderson was released. The team added tight end Tanner McLachlan, who was with the Cincinnati Bengals last season, and waived tight end Khalil Dinkins with a non-football injury designation.

6. Preparing for International Travel in 2026

The 49ers have spent months preparing for a season that will take them outside the United States twice, including a Week 1 matchup against the Rams in Australia and a Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

Lynch said the organization has consulted rugby clubs, sleep specialists, and other experts while developing its travel plan for the upcoming season that leads the league in air miles.

"We've worn this thing out to try to get the best possible situation," Lynch said.

The organization has also made several adjustments to this year's training camp in an effort to optimize player health and performance. The 49ers invested roughly $9 million into a new hydro recovery area and expanded their health and performance staff.

"There will be some adjustments, some of them minor, but everything counts," Lynch said. "So, you try to do your absolute best to give ourselves the best chance to stay healthy."

7. Revamping the Defensive Line

The 49ers front office have made improving their defensive front a major focus entering training camp. Lynch shared that the defensive line "wasn't good enough last year" and that the team needed to address the issue this offseason.

"Ultimately all those reasons are just excuses," Lynch said. "You have to address it."

The return of Bosa is a significant part of that effort, but Lynch emphasized that the changes go beyond one player. San Francisco added players including Osa Odighizuwa, Gracen Halton, and Romello Height while continuing to develop young defensive linemen such as Alfred Collins and C.J. West. Lynch also pointed to potential schematic changes under Morris, including more versatility within the team's defensive front.

"When we've been at our best, we've made life miserable on the opposing offense from the defensive front," Lynch said. "Everything starts there."

8. Veteran Leadership Will be Especially Important

The 49ers enter camp with a veteran-heavy roster, and Lynch believes that experience will be particularly valuable as the team navigates Shanahan's temporary absence. Lynch pointed to tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Brock Purdy, and Warner as examples of the team's veteran leadership group.

The general manager also shared a message that Warner gave Shanahan following the accident: "His message was, 'We've got this, coach. Trust us,'" Lynch said.

Lynch said he has been excited by the team's approach throughout the offseason and believes the group's collective focus will help them navigate the challenges ahead.

"We're not blinking," Lynch said. "Our job is to be at our best."