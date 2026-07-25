Statement from the San Francisco 49ers

Statement from San Francisco 49ers:
"San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident last week where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers. Coach Shanahan and the 49ers organization would like to sincerely thank all first responders involved for their efforts and care.
Assistant Head Coach Chris Foerster along with team coordinators will handle head coach responsibilities during this period."