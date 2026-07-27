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Day 2 of 49ers Camp 2026: Defense Flashes, Offense Builds Chemistry

Jul 27, 2026 at 03:19 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the practice field Monday for Day 2 of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa. The session featured competitive team periods, plenty of work for the running backs, and another opportunity for the team's veterans and newcomers to build chemistry heading into the season.

Following practice, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, quarterback Brock Purdy, and defensive back Deommodore Lenoir met with the media to discuss the team's progress through the first days of camp.

Injury Updates

  • Rookie defensive lineman Romello Height exited practice after suffering cramps and was carted off the field. Morris said there was "no real concern" confirming it was severe cramps.
  • Defensive lineman Nick Bosa continued working his way back, participating primarily in individual drills, but did see a limited number of team reps before 11-on-11 drills.
    • Morris on Bosa: "He's limited and working his way back, but he looks excellent, and that's always a good sign for us."
  • Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (high ankle sprain) did not return to practice after yesterdays injury, along with wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf strain), and defensive lineman Gracen Halton (knee bone bruise), and Andrew Farmer II (back).

Practice Notes: Offense

  • The 49ers leaned heavily on the run game throughout Monday's practice.
    • Running back Christian McCaffrey handled a large workload during team periods, totaling seven rushing attempts while consistently finding lanes.
    • Rookie Kaelon Black had a significant amount of reps today seeing the ball six times and showing his agility on his feet.
  • Quarterback Brock Purdy and Mac Jones continue to build chemistry with receivers.
    • Purdy and Jones spread the ball to several receivers during 11-on-11 drills, including TE Jake Tonges, WR Ricky Pearsall, and WR De'Zhaun Stribling.
    • After practice, Purdy also said the added speed in the receiver room has added another dimension to the offense.
      • "We have shown that we've got some speed now," Purdy said. "From what I've seen the first two days, being able to air it out and get guys in those positions, for me I'm like, 'Let's go.' It brings a whole other dynamic to our offense."
  • Stribling continues to impress.
    • The first 49ers draft pick continued on his productive practices, hauling in multiple completions during team drills while creating good separation.
      • "Stribling has come in, understands the route depths, the details, the alignments," Purdy said. "He's proven to all of us that he's reliable and we can trust him."

Practice Notes: Defense

  • S Ji'Ayir Brown and CB Eli Apple come away with interceptions.
  • Cornerbacks Jack Jones, Upton Stout, and Renardo Green each recorded pass breakups during team periods.
    • Morris praised Jones' ability to make plays.
      • "Jack Jones has been known as a playmaker... He's done a nice job since he's been here," Morris said.
    • Morris also highlighted Green's continued development.
      • "He made a big-time play today... He's shown up in a big way," Morris said.
  • LB Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw set the tone.
    • Warner and Greenlaw led the defense with energy and communication throughout Monday's practice as the duo continue to reunite on the field.
    • Purdy said Greenlaw's return has brought a different feel to the defense.
      • "You can feel them... Having Dre Greenlaw next to Fred again, flying around and filling the gaps," Purdy said.
    • Morris echoed those thoughts: "Watching those two communicate with each other... The energy they bring every single day... It's really fun."

Looking Ahead

The 49ers return to the SAP Performance Facility on Tuesday for a private jog-through practice before the intensity ramps up later in the week.

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