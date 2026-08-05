Day 7 of 49ers Camp 2026: Offense Attacks Downfield, Secondary Creates Takeaways

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Wednesday following their scheduled off day for Day 7 of Training Camp presented by Visa.

Although the session was closed to the public due to AC/DC bringing the Power Up Tour 2026 to Levi’s® Stadium, members of the media and players' friends and family were in attendance, creating a relaxed atmosphere around practice.

INJURY UPDATES

Assistant head coach and offensive line coach Chris Foerster said the team is remaining cautious with players at this stage of camp, particularly those who might otherwise be available in regular-season.

"You don't want to risk it in July," Foerster said. "But it does provide opportunities for other guys."

Foerster also discussed the team's approach to managing T Trent Williams' workload. He said Williams has participated in approximately 20 team reps over the last two practices as the 49ers work to keep him prepared without overextending him.

"You always have to be careful that reps in July don't take away from reps in January," Foerster added.

ROSTER MOVES

The 49ers announced the following roster moves Wednesday:

Signed WR KhaDarel Hodge and DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to one-year deals.

Waived DL Kevin Givens and DL Cameron Sample.

PRACTICE NOTES

OFFENSE

1. QB Brock Purdy continued to spread the ball around throughout Wednesday's practice.

During red zone work, Purdy connected with Taylor Jr. and Bergen for touchdowns, and ended practice with a deep scoring pass to Watkins down the left sideline.

2. Samuel Sr., sporting bright green cleats, remained a favorite target throughout the morning.

The veteran wide receiver hauled in multiple receptions, including a catch-and-run up the left sideline showcasing his explosive speed.

3. Watkins continued to make the most of his opportunities.

With several receivers sidelined, Watkins continued his strong stretch of camp, recording five catches throughout team drills. The second-year receiver caught a red-zone touchdown from QB Mac Jones before later hauling in Purdy's deep TD pass to close out practice.

4. Jones continued pushing the ball downfield.

Jones connected on a deep ball to WR Demarcus Robinson before finding Samuel Sr., McCaffrey, TE Hayden Rucci, WR Malik Turner, and RB Sincere McCormick throughout practice. Jones also showcased his mobility, escaping pressure on multiple occasions, and tossed that touchdown pass to Watkins.

5. Foerster praised McCaffrey's approach entering the 2026 season.

"He looks really, really good this camp," Foerster said. "Very decisive this camp. Running decisively, running downhill hard. A very no-nonsense approach."

DEFENSE

1. The secondary continued creating takeaways.

The defensive backs were active throughout Wednesday's practice, recording multiple interceptions and pass breakups across one-on-one drills and team periods.

During one-on-one drills, CB Jack Jones came away with an impressive one-handed interception, while S Ji'Ayir Brown added another takeaway. CB Upton Stout also nearly had an interception after getting both hands on a pass.

2. Jones highlighted another strong day for the defense.

The cornerback carried his momentum into team drills, tipping a pass that was intercepted by LB Jaden Dugger. He also added another pass breakup later in practice.

The secondary continued to challenge receivers throughout the afternoon as DB Siran Neal broke up multiple passes, including two in the end zone, while Brown, Jones, and S Marques Sigle all provided tight coverage on several deep-ball attempts.

3. Stout credits the secondary's chemistry for its early success.

Stout said the defensive backs have continued to build chemistry throughout training camp, both on and off the field.

"The way the DBs are gelling together, the way we're all out there, having fun, and making plays on the ball," Stout said. "Outside of football, we're coming together as a unit and doing things outside of the facility."

The second-year cornerback also credited defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' system for allowing the unit to play faster.

"It allows everybody to play fast," Stout said. "It allows us to take away a lot of the thinking."

QUOTE OF THE DAY: