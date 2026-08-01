 Skip to main content
Advertising

Day 5 of 49ers Camp 2026: Samuel Sr. Returns to Red and Gold

Aug 01, 2026 at 03:37 PM
Author Image
Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Saturday for their second padded practice of Training Camp presented by Visa as part of NFL Network's "Back Together Weekend." The day also marked WR Deebo Samuel Sr.'s return to the practice field in red and gold after signing a one-year deal. Samuel Sr. and LB Dre Greenlaw spoke after practice about rejoining the organization they both call home.

ROSTER MOVES

The 49ers officially signed Samuel Sr. to a one-year contract Saturday and placed WR Ricky Pearsall on Injured Reserve.

INJURY UPDATES

PRACTICE NOTES

OFFENSE:

1. Samuel Sr. was back in red & gold.

Much of the attention during Saturday's practice centered around Samuel Sr., who was back on the practice field in a 49ers uniform for the first time since the 2024 season. Fans erupted when he caught his first pass during 11-on-11 drills from QB Mac Jones. Samuel Sr. continued seeing work throughout practice as he eased back into action.

After practice, Samuel Sr. said returning to San Francisco felt familiar.
"It kind of felt like I didn't even go anywhere... I know the people here. The staff's still the same," he said. "It felt like I never left."

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris knows firsthand what Samuel Sr. brings to an offense after spending years preparing to face him. After practice, Morris called Samuel "the ultimate piece that can move around," highlighting his ability to line up all over the formation.

2. Samuel Sr. was seen chatting with new teammate WR Mike Evans in between drills.

Although Samuel Sr. is stepping into a much different receiver room from when he left, Evans is a familiar face for him. The two built a friendship at the 2021 Pro Bowl, and Evans said Friday he's excited to finally be teammates with him.

"My guy," Evans said. "I love the way he plays the game. I think he's gonna bring what he brought before to the team. Energy. Versatility. Hell of a pickup for us."

3. Tight ends were heavily involved in team drills on Saturday.

QB Brock Purdy connected multiple times with TE Luke Farrell and TE Jake Tonges, while Jones also found TE Brayden Willis as San Francisco mixed underneath concepts into the passing game.

DEFENSE:

1. Greenlaw welcomed Samuel Sr. back to San Francisco.

like Samuel Sr., Greenlaw is back in The Bay after spending last season elsewhere. After practice, Greenlaw said he encouraged Samuel to "come on back, let's have a reunion" during free agency because "there's no place like San Fran."

Greenlaw also spoke about the energy of being back alongside LB Fred Warner. In 11-on-11 drills today, Greenlaw forced an incompletion intended for FB Kyle Juszczyk, while Warner also stayed tight in coverage against RB Christian McCaffrey, helping force two incompletions.

2. The secondary continued making plays.

CB Upton Stout, CB Renardo Green, and CB Jack Jones each broke up passes during team drills as the defensive backs continued another strong day of camp. Morris praised the group's competitiveness, and gave credit to Green, Stout, and Jones for consistently finding opportunities to make plays.

3. Morris praised the depth along the defensive line.

Morris highlighted DL Osa Odighizuwa's daily work habits while noting the competition throughout the room continues to build as players like DL Alfred Collins return and younger defensive tackles continue earning reps.

WHAT'S NEXT

The players will have an off day tomorrow before returning for practice on Monday.

Related Content

news

Day 4 of 49ers Camp 2026: First Day of Pads

San Francisco 49ers first day in pads featured increased physicality, a standout play from Mike Evans, and a competitive defense.

news

Day 3 of 49ers Camp 2026: Key Takeaways from Wednesday's Practice

San Francisco 49ers returned to full practice Wednesday, highlighted by quarterback play, a continued emphasis on the run game, and defensive adjustments.

news

Day 2 of 49ers Camp 2026: Defense Flashes, Offense Builds Chemistry

San Francisco 49ers running backs saw plenty of work while the defense came away with multiple interceptions and pass breakups on Day 2 of Training Camp.

news

Day 1 of 49ers Camp 2026: Standouts, Injury Updates, New Looks

San Francisco 49ers kicked off 2026 Training Camp, featuring Mike Evans' camp debut with the team, early standouts, and key updates from Day 1.

news

Report Day Takeaways: John Lynch Shares Team Updates Ahead of Training Camp 2026

From Kyle Shanahan's recovery to key injury updates, here are the biggest takeaways as the 49ers officially open 2026 Training Camp.

news

49ers Training Camp Open Practices Start July 26; Four Things You Need to Know

Everything you need to know about attending 49ers Training Camp presented by Visa this summer, including ticket details, key dates, and what to expect at open practices.

news

49ers Announce 2026 Open Training Camp Schedule

Priced at $20 or less per ticket, 49ers Training Camp presented by Visa is an affordable opportunity for fans of all ages to see their favorite players and get closer to the action.

news

Steve Wyche Breaks Down Why 49ers Defense Could Be Among NFL's Best

Steve Wyche explains why he believes the San Francisco 49ers are poised for a defensive resurgence in 2026.

news

NFL Announces 49ers 2026 Training Camp Dates, Joint Practices

San Francisco 49ers rookies and veterans are set to report to Santa Clara in mid-July as the 2026 season nears.

news

49ers Wrap Training Camp, Trade for WR Skyy Moore, Turn Focus to Preseason Finale vs. Chargers

Key takeaways from Days 17 and 18 of 49ers Training Camp, including roster moves ahead of Saturday's preseason finale vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Day 16 of 49ers Training Camp: Deommodore Lenoir Embraces Leadership Role

San Francisco 49ers DB Deommodore Lenoir reflects on earning the 2025 Dwight Clark Award and stepping into a bigger leadership role in Year 5.

Advertising