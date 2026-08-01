Day 5 of 49ers Camp 2026: Samuel Sr. Returns to Red and Gold

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Saturday for their second padded practice of Training Camp presented by Visa as part of NFL Network's "Back Together Weekend." The day also marked WR Deebo Samuel Sr.'s return to the practice field in red and gold after signing a one-year deal. Samuel Sr. and LB Dre Greenlaw spoke after practice about rejoining the organization they both call home.

ROSTER MOVES

The 49ers officially signed Samuel Sr. to a one-year contract Saturday and placed WR Ricky Pearsall on Injured Reserve.

INJURY UPDATES

PRACTICE NOTES

OFFENSE:

1. Samuel Sr. was back in red & gold.

Much of the attention during Saturday's practice centered around Samuel Sr., who was back on the practice field in a 49ers uniform for the first time since the 2024 season. Fans erupted when he caught his first pass during 11-on-11 drills from QB Mac Jones. Samuel Sr. continued seeing work throughout practice as he eased back into action.

After practice, Samuel Sr. said returning to San Francisco felt familiar.

"It kind of felt like I didn't even go anywhere... I know the people here. The staff's still the same," he said. "It felt like I never left."

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris knows firsthand what Samuel Sr. brings to an offense after spending years preparing to face him. After practice, Morris called Samuel "the ultimate piece that can move around," highlighting his ability to line up all over the formation.

2. Samuel Sr. was seen chatting with new teammate WR Mike Evans in between drills.

Although Samuel Sr. is stepping into a much different receiver room from when he left, Evans is a familiar face for him. The two built a friendship at the 2021 Pro Bowl, and Evans said Friday he's excited to finally be teammates with him.

"My guy," Evans said. "I love the way he plays the game. I think he's gonna bring what he brought before to the team. Energy. Versatility. Hell of a pickup for us."

3. Tight ends were heavily involved in team drills on Saturday.

QB Brock Purdy connected multiple times with TE Luke Farrell and TE Jake Tonges, while Jones also found TE Brayden Willis as San Francisco mixed underneath concepts into the passing game.

DEFENSE:

1. Greenlaw welcomed Samuel Sr. back to San Francisco.

like Samuel Sr., Greenlaw is back in The Bay after spending last season elsewhere. After practice, Greenlaw said he encouraged Samuel to "come on back, let's have a reunion" during free agency because "there's no place like San Fran."

Greenlaw also spoke about the energy of being back alongside LB Fred Warner. In 11-on-11 drills today, Greenlaw forced an incompletion intended for FB Kyle Juszczyk, while Warner also stayed tight in coverage against RB Christian McCaffrey, helping force two incompletions.

2. The secondary continued making plays.

CB Upton Stout, CB Renardo Green, and CB Jack Jones each broke up passes during team drills as the defensive backs continued another strong day of camp. Morris praised the group's competitiveness, and gave credit to Green, Stout, and Jones for consistently finding opportunities to make plays.

3. Morris praised the depth along the defensive line.

Morris highlighted DL Osa Odighizuwa's daily work habits while noting the competition throughout the room continues to build as players like DL Alfred Collins return and younger defensive tackles continue earning reps.

WHAT'S NEXT