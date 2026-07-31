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Day 4 of 49ers Camp 2026: First Day of Pads

Jul 31, 2026 at 03:34 PM
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by Brooke Evans & Aubrie Tolliver

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Friday for their fourth practice of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa and the first padded session of camp.

With pads on for the first time, the intensity picked up as players had noticeably more physicality throughout the day.

"First day in pads and everyone's trying to set the tempo and set the tone," assistant head coach/offensive line coach Chris Foerster said.

One-on-one drills also made their debut in Friday's open practice, giving both the offensive and defensive lines an early opportunity to compete.

"I feel like having one-on-ones is a good prep and primer for the rushes you're going to get during team periods," defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa said.

ROSTER MOVES

The team announced the signing of TE Josiah Deguara and WR Trenton Irwin to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived CB Derrick Canteen and waived/injured TE Tanner McLachlan.

INJURY UPDATES

  • 49ers activated DL Alfred Collins from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
  • DL C.J. West did not participate in Friday's practice, the team has ruled him day-to-day.

PRACTICE NOTES

OFFENSE:

1. QB Brock Purdy and WR Mike Evans connected on several occasions today. Purdy also found WR Jacob Cowing, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE Jake Tonges, and others during team drills.

2. QB Mac Jones had a strong day in the air, completing multiple deep throws to Cowing, WR De'Zhaun Stribling, WR Malik Turner, and WR Junior Bergen.

3. Evans had the play of the day when Purdy threw a pass down the right sideline that Evans jumped for a one-handed catch over a defender, drawing a reaction from the crowd. After practice, Evans credited Purdy's accuracy and talked about the confidence between the two:

"When I'm covered, I'm still pretty open if you throw the ball up with some air, and Brock threw a great ball," Evans said. "Brock is super accurate."

4. Running backs McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, and Patrick Taylor Jr. handled the bulk of the rushing workload as they mixed inside runs, outside pitches, and short passing concepts.

5. Black fought through contact on several carries, including one where he absorbed a hard hit from LB Tatum Bethune, but managed to stay on his feet.

DEFENSE:

1. "I'll start making my judgements when pads come on." That was LB Fred Warner's response earlier this week when he was asked about the rookies and his early impressions of Training Camp.

2. In the scrimmage portion of practice, Purdy connected with McCaffrey down the sideline. McCaffrey was driven out of bounds by LB Dre Greenlaw. The two veterans shared a brief exchange of words after the play, a reflection of the competitive energy between teammates when the pads come on.

3. Six snaps later, with Purdy still under center, he completed a pass to Tonges, who was then met by a big hit from Warner.

4. Warner made his presence felt throughout practice, also adding a quarterback pressure and a deflected pass. It was Warner's first time in pads since returning from an ankle injury that ended his 2025 season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Open practice will continue on Saturday, where NFL Network's "Back Together Weekend" will take place.

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