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49ers Sign TE Josiah Deguara, WR Trenton Irwin to One-Year Deals; Move Moves

Jul 31, 2026 at 09:49 AM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed TE Josiah Deguara and WR Trenton Irwin to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived CB Derrick Canteen and waived/injured TE Tanner McLachlan.

Deguara (6-2, 240) was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round (94th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Packers (2020-23), Jacksonville Jaguars (2024) and Arizona Cardinals (2025), he has appeared in 77 games (12 starts) and registered 53 receptions for 471 yards and three touchdowns. He also appeared in three postseason contests with Green Bay. In 2025, Deguara appeared in 12 games (two starts) and totaled three receptions for 21 yards and one touchdown.

A 29-year-old native of Folsom, CA, Deguara attended the University of Cincinnatiwhere he appeared in 46 games (27 starts) and registered 92 receptions for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns. He earned Second-Team All-AAC honors in 2018.

Irwin (6-2, 204) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins on May 9, 2019. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Dolphins (2019), Cincinnati Bengals (2019-24), Carolina Panthers (2025), Jacksonville Jaguars (2025) and New York Jets (2025), he has appeared in 41 games (nine starts) and registered 46 receptions for 601 yards and five touchdowns while adding one carry for 11 yards. He also appeared in three postseason contests with Cincinnati and totaled two receptions for 19 yards. In 2025, Irwin spent time on the Jets practice squad after signing with the team on October 14, 2025.

A 30-year-old native of Valencia, CA, Irwin attended Stanford University where he appeared in 53 games (40 starts) and registered 152 receptions for 1,738 yards and fivetouchdowns.

Canteen (5-10, 193) originally signed a Reserve/Future contract with January 20, 2026.

McLachlan (6-5, 244) originally signed with the team on July 25, 2026.

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