 Skip to main content
Advertising

Day 6 of 49ers Camp 2026: Competition Heats Up Ahead of the Preseason

Aug 03, 2026 at 03:40 PM
Author Image
Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Monday for Day 6 of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa as competition continued across the roster ahead of the team's first preseason game. The team also welcomed special guest New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown, whose son, Cameron Brown, serves as a defensive quality control coach for the 49ers. Brown watched practice before addressing the team afterward.

Players said Brown's message focused on building a championship culture and holding teammates accountable to a shared standard. Veteran FB Kyle Juszczyk said Brown's speech resonated throughout the locker room.

INJURY UPDATES

  • DL Alfred Collins continued progressing after returning from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

ROSTER MOVES

On Sunday, the 49ers announced they have signed RB Khalil Herbert and DL Titus Leo to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived CB Eli Apple and waived/injured DL Mikail Kamara.

PRACTICE NOTES

OFFENSE

1. Several receivers stepped into larger roles.

With Evans and Stribling unavailable, several receivers took advantage of extra reps. WR Demarcus Robinson continued his strong camp, while WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Jacob Cowing, WR Jordan Watkins, and WR Junior Bergen all saw consistent work throughout team periods.

Following practice, Juszczyk said Samuel Sr. looks like his old self since returning.

"He's such an incredible teammate... He's still got juice and he still can go out there and make good plays."

Special teams coordinator Bryant Boyer was equally excited about Samuel Sr.'s return.

"He's a difference maker... He's a hell of a player, really tough to tackle, and he's got speed to take it to the house."

2. Herbert quickly got involved in the backfield.

Just one day after signing with San Francisco, Herbert mixed in for several team reps alongside running backs Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Taylor Jr., and Sincere McCormick with Black sidelined.

3. The tight ends remained busy throughout practice.

Tight ends Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell, Hayden Rucci, and Brayden Willis were all involved during team drills. TE George Kittle, who remains on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, spent much of practice alongside the group, encouraging them between reps.

Juszczyk was a frequent target during team drills, catching three passes from QB Brock Purdy. After practice, Juszczyk said he expects to continue spending more time aligned on the line of scrimmage as Kittle continues his recovery and the roster evolves.

"I'll be on the line of scrimmage a little bit more," Juszczyk said. "Each year I'm asked to do something a little bit differently based on the roster... Wherever I'm needed, I'll go out there and try my best."

DEFENSE

1. S Ji'Ayir Brown continues stacking standout performances.

Brown recorded another pass breakup on Monday, continuing one of the strongest starts to camp. After practice, he said Raheem Morris' defensive scheme allows him to play faster and trust his instincts.

"It fits more into my strong suits," Brown said. "Reading the quarterback and letting my instincts take over."

2. Rookie DB Ephesians Prysock came up with a big play today.

Rookie Prysock recorded one of his best plays of camp with a pass breakup during 11-on-11 drills. Prysock met Bergen up top and won the battle, batting the pass away.

3. The defense continued creating disruptive plays.

Brown and Prysock each recorded pass breakups during team drills, while CB Renardo Green and DB Deommodore Lenoir also stayed tight in coverage throughout the afternoon. The defensive front was consistent in pressure, forcing multiple throwaways during 11-on-11 work.

SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Return jobs and punter competition remain wide open.

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said the competitions at punt returner and punter will continue throughout the preseason. Receivers Cowing, Watkins, Bergen, and Will Pauling are among the players competing to earn the return job, while punters Corliss Waitman and Jack Bouwmeester continued competing for the starting punter job.

Boyer added that the 49ers are looking for a returner who can contribute in every aspect of the role, not just with the ball in their hands.

"We're trying to find the guy that has the whole package that we can count on every week," Boyer said.

Related Content

news

Day 5 of 49ers Camp 2026: Samuel Sr. Returns to Red and Gold

Deebo Samuel Sr. made his return to the practice field while Dre Greenlaw, the secondary, and tight ends highlighted Saturday's second padded practice.

news

Day 4 of 49ers Camp 2026: First Day of Pads

San Francisco 49ers first day in pads featured increased physicality, a standout play from Mike Evans, and a competitive defense.

news

Day 3 of 49ers Camp 2026: Key Takeaways from Wednesday's Practice

San Francisco 49ers returned to full practice Wednesday, highlighted by quarterback play, a continued emphasis on the run game, and defensive adjustments.

news

Day 2 of 49ers Camp 2026: Defense Flashes, Offense Builds Chemistry

San Francisco 49ers running backs saw plenty of work while the defense came away with multiple interceptions and pass breakups on Day 2 of Training Camp.

news

Day 1 of 49ers Camp 2026: Standouts, Injury Updates, New Looks

San Francisco 49ers kicked off 2026 Training Camp, featuring Mike Evans' camp debut with the team, early standouts, and key updates from Day 1.

news

Report Day Takeaways: John Lynch Shares Team Updates Ahead of Training Camp 2026

From Kyle Shanahan's recovery to key injury updates, here are the biggest takeaways as the 49ers officially open 2026 Training Camp.

news

49ers Training Camp Open Practices Start July 26; Four Things You Need to Know

Everything you need to know about attending 49ers Training Camp presented by Visa this summer, including ticket details, key dates, and what to expect at open practices.

news

49ers Announce 2026 Open Training Camp Schedule

Priced at $20 or less per ticket, 49ers Training Camp presented by Visa is an affordable opportunity for fans of all ages to see their favorite players and get closer to the action.

news

Steve Wyche Breaks Down Why 49ers Defense Could Be Among NFL's Best

Steve Wyche explains why he believes the San Francisco 49ers are poised for a defensive resurgence in 2026.

news

NFL Announces 49ers 2026 Training Camp Dates, Joint Practices

San Francisco 49ers rookies and veterans are set to report to Santa Clara in mid-July as the 2026 season nears.

news

49ers Wrap Training Camp, Trade for WR Skyy Moore, Turn Focus to Preseason Finale vs. Chargers

Key takeaways from Days 17 and 18 of 49ers Training Camp, including roster moves ahead of Saturday's preseason finale vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertising