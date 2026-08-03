Day 6 of 49ers Camp 2026: Competition Heats Up Ahead of the Preseason

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Monday for Day 6 of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa as competition continued across the roster ahead of the team's first preseason game. The team also welcomed special guest New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown, whose son, Cameron Brown, serves as a defensive quality control coach for the 49ers. Brown watched practice before addressing the team afterward.

Players said Brown's message focused on building a championship culture and holding teammates accountable to a shared standard. Veteran FB Kyle Juszczyk said Brown's speech resonated throughout the locker room.

INJURY UPDATES

WR Mike Evans (quad) and RB Kaelon Black (abductor) did not participate.

DL C.J. West and LB Romello Height returned to 11-on-11 work.

DL Alfred Collins continued progressing after returning from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

DL Nick Bosa continued his individual work.

ROSTER MOVES

On Sunday, the 49ers announced they have signed RB Khalil Herbert and DL Titus Leo to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived CB Eli Apple and waived/injured DL Mikail Kamara.

PRACTICE NOTES

OFFENSE

1. Several receivers stepped into larger roles.

With Evans and Stribling unavailable, several receivers took advantage of extra reps. WR Demarcus Robinson continued his strong camp, while WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Jacob Cowing, WR Jordan Watkins, and WR Junior Bergen all saw consistent work throughout team periods.

Following practice, Juszczyk said Samuel Sr. looks like his old self since returning.

"He's such an incredible teammate... He's still got juice and he still can go out there and make good plays."

Special teams coordinator Bryant Boyer was equally excited about Samuel Sr.'s return.

"He's a difference maker... He's a hell of a player, really tough to tackle, and he's got speed to take it to the house."

2. Herbert quickly got involved in the backfield.

Just one day after signing with San Francisco, Herbert mixed in for several team reps alongside running backs Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Taylor Jr., and Sincere McCormick with Black sidelined.

3. The tight ends remained busy throughout practice.

Tight ends Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell, Hayden Rucci, and Brayden Willis were all involved during team drills. TE George Kittle, who remains on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, spent much of practice alongside the group, encouraging them between reps.

Juszczyk was a frequent target during team drills, catching three passes from QB Brock Purdy. After practice, Juszczyk said he expects to continue spending more time aligned on the line of scrimmage as Kittle continues his recovery and the roster evolves.

"I'll be on the line of scrimmage a little bit more," Juszczyk said. "Each year I'm asked to do something a little bit differently based on the roster... Wherever I'm needed, I'll go out there and try my best."

DEFENSE

1. S Ji'Ayir Brown continues stacking standout performances.

Brown recorded another pass breakup on Monday, continuing one of the strongest starts to camp. After practice, he said Raheem Morris' defensive scheme allows him to play faster and trust his instincts.

"It fits more into my strong suits," Brown said. "Reading the quarterback and letting my instincts take over."

2. Rookie DB Ephesians Prysock came up with a big play today.

Rookie Prysock recorded one of his best plays of camp with a pass breakup during 11-on-11 drills. Prysock met Bergen up top and won the battle, batting the pass away.

3. The defense continued creating disruptive plays.

Brown and Prysock each recorded pass breakups during team drills, while CB Renardo Green and DB Deommodore Lenoir also stayed tight in coverage throughout the afternoon. The defensive front was consistent in pressure, forcing multiple throwaways during 11-on-11 work.

SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Return jobs and punter competition remain wide open.

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said the competitions at punt returner and punter will continue throughout the preseason. Receivers Cowing, Watkins, Bergen, and Will Pauling are among the players competing to earn the return job, while punters Corliss Waitman and Jack Bouwmeester continued competing for the starting punter job.

Boyer added that the 49ers are looking for a returner who can contribute in every aspect of the role, not just with the ball in their hands.