Christian McCaffrey Ranked No. 6 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

McCaffrey's dynamic return to form in 2025 reestablished him as one of the NFL's most versatile offensive weapons. Entering his 10th NFL season and fifth with San Francisco, McCaffrey started all 17 games in 2025 and rushed 311 times for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while leading the NFL in receiving yards by a running back with 102 receptions for 924 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He finished the season with 2,126 yards from scrimmage, the second-most in the league, and scored a rushing or receiving touchdown in 12 games.