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Christian McCaffrey Ranked No. 6 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

Aug 28, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is a top-10 ranked NFL player entering the 2026 season, earning the No. 6 spot on NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players" list.

McCaffrey's dynamic return to form in 2025 reestablished him as one of the NFL's most versatile offensive weapons. Entering his 10th NFL season and fifth with San Francisco, McCaffrey started all 17 games in 2025 and rushed 311 times for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while leading the NFL in receiving yards by a running back with 102 receptions for 924 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He finished the season with 2,126 yards from scrimmage, the second-most in the league, and scored a rushing or receiving touchdown in 12 games.

His historic campaign earned him Associated Press First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, as well as AP 2025 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and Best Comeback Athlete at the 2026 ESPYS. A four-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time First-Team All-Pro, McCaffrey has totaled 7,589 rushing yards, 5,390 receiving yards, and 98 total touchdowns over his nine-year career.

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The "Top 100 Players of 2026" is a video series produced by NFL Films, highlighting the league's elite talents and is now being revealed on X and streaming on NFL+. Two players will be revealed at 7 a.m. PT and 8 a.m. PT daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 7 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.

The "NFL Top 100" began ahead of the 2011 season, and the list is determined by current NFL players voting on their peers based on their body of work from the previous year.

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