More Than a Punt Return: The Journey Behind Jacob Cowing's 83-Yard Touchdown

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing had already pictured the moment.

Weeks before the third-year receiver fielded a punt against the Los Angeles Chargers, found a crease, and took off for an 83-yard touchdown, he spent time after Training Camp practices working on that exact part of his game.

Tracking the ball. Reading the coverage. Watching how defenders pursued downfield. The extra work came with a goal in mind for Cowing.

"I heard that a punt return hasn't happened here in quite some time," Cowing said at the start of 2026 Training Camp. "So, I'm trying to be the first one to do it. Let's do it. Let's make that history."

A few weeks later, he nearly spoke it into existence.

Cowing fielded the punt in the second quarter, slipped through the first wave of blue jerseys, and was gone. 83 yards later, he crossed the goal line with the entire 49ers sideline racing behind him.

The celebration was big enough to draw a penalty.

For a preseason touchdown, it might have seemed excessive. But for the teammates who knew what it took for Cowing to get there, it wasn't.

"He's always shown us his talent since he's been here, and he's been able to string together a couple of healthy weeks," head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. "That's a huge play in the game."

The Long Road Back

Cowing's speed has never been much of a secret. He ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine before San Francisco selected him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

But after his rookie year contributing as both a receiver and punt returner, football came to a halt.

Cowing spent the entire 2025 season sidelined by a hamstring tear and recovery setbacks. After playing all five years of his college career and getting his shot as a rookie, it was the first season he could remember spending entirely on the sideline.

"It was tough," Cowing told me. "That was my first time not ever stepping on the field for a whole year straight. So that did take a big toll on me."

But somewhere in a season spent watching rather than playing, Cowing felt something familiar.

Before finishing his college career with an impressive 4,477 receiving yards, Cowing came out of high school as a two-star recruit with few college opportunities.

He started at UTEP, transferred to Arizona, and eventually worked his way into becoming an NFL draft pick.

Spending the 2025 season watching instead of playing brought him back to where his journey started.

"I think it took me back to my roots," Cowing said. "Back to when I was in high school and not a lot of people- they forgot about me and didn't know who I was. I think it brought me back to that, and it brought that fire back into me and that chip back onto myself."

That fire has shown up in his work coming off of his injured season. Throughout Training Camp, Cowing has often been one of the players staying late after practice to squeeze in a few more reps, including extra work fielding punts.

"Let's Make That History"

The history Cowing referenced at the start of camp goes back 15 years.

The last 49ers punt return touchdown was in 2011 by former player Ted Ginn Jr., who took one 55 yards to the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks. Ginn also returned a kickoff for a touchdown that game, scoring the two return touchdowns just 59 seconds apart.

The 49ers head coach that year was none other than Jim Harbaugh.

Fifteen years later, Harbaugh happened to be standing on the opposite sideline as Cowing raced 83 yards toward the end zone against the Chargers.

For Cowing, the moment was another step in a journey that has rarely come with guarantees.

When asked earlier in camp if he felt like people finally started believing in him, Cowing's answer was simple.

"I think the job's not done," Cowing said. "As I got into the league, yeah, that's one foot in the door, but at the same time, there's still a lot to be proved."

His 83-yard return was one more opportunity to do just that.

And after spending a year waiting for another chance to step onto the field, Cowing made sure this one was hard to miss.

"I'm trying to make something shake," Cowing said when I asked what he had been working on as a punt returner. "Let's do it. Let's make that history."

A few weeks later, he made something shake: SoFi Stadium.