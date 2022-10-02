How the 49ers and Rams Stack Up in NFC Championship Rematch: Oppositional Research 💪

The Rams are coming off their first win against an NFC West opponent, following their Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals. In that game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 18-of-25 passes for 249 yards. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was Stafford's main target, finishing with four catches for 44 yards and a rushing touchdown. Kupp extended his streak of games with a touchdown to nine, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Stafford's explosive offense will be matched up against a 49ers defense that is one of the best in the league. San Francisco ranks first in passing defense and second in total defense. The team's secondary has been a more consistent threat in 2022 with the addition of cornerback Charvarius Ward and an increase of game action from second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga. In fact, Hufanga is listed at No. 3 in Next Gen Stat's early top-10 safeties rankings. The analytics site described the safety's playing style as a "heat-seeking missile" with a "blend of speed, football IQ and relentless physicality." So far this season, Hufanga has recorded twice as many run stuffs (six) as any other defensive back, allowed just one reception for nine yards on six targets and notched an interception and three passes defensed, including deflecting a pass for Tashaun Gipson Sr. to pick off.