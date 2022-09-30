Four Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan as 49ers Prepare for 'MNF'

Scouting Report on the Rams

Before Thursday's practice, the 49ers head coach gave an early scouting report of the Rams. With former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner now in the mix of LA's defense, Shanahan explained how it gives the Rams more options to play with.

"Bobby's a middle linebacker who is also a very good pass rusher, so each week they can play him at different positions," Shanahan said. "It's the same thing they do with (DB) Jalen (Ramsey). Jalen, sometimes he's a corner, sometimes he's a nickel, sometimes he's their three-four edge backer in a nickel front. They do that with everybody, now they can do it with Bobby. They don't put him at corner, but it's about just switching people up and testing your rules. It's tough when they have those guys out there, how they mix it up."

Shanahan also gave some insight to LA's offensive side of the ball. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked seven times in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, once against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and once more against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. San Francisco's head coach noted the importance of a strong defense forcing their opposing offense to become one-dimensional and how it can play into the success of the game.