George Kittle, a four-year team captain, is entering his sixth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2017. The former fifth-round pick has appeared in 67 games over five seasons in San Francisco, notching 4,558 total scrimmage yards, 4,489 yards on 335 receptions and 20 touchdowns.
"George was part of our first draft class and represents, as well as anyone, the core values we covet in the players we build our team with," general manager John Lynch said. "His talent and spirit are unique, his will and grit contagious and his production undeniable."
Keep reading to learn more about "the people's tight end."