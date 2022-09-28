The summit is set to focus on technique, film study, on-field drills, rehab and recovery. The 49ers tight end said the objective of TEU is to elevate the skill of the position beyond the practice field and to learn successful traits from each of the playmakers in attendance.

"My goal is to bring all these guys together," Kittle said. "Tight end is a position where you have to run block, pass pro, run routes, catch the ball, run routes on DB's, you have to get to the second level on linebackers, run routes against safeties – like, you kind of have to do everything. So why not bring all the world's best to one location and then learn from each other."