George Kittle, a four-year team captain, is entering his sixth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2017. The former fifth-round pick has appeared in 67 games over five seasons in San Francisco, notching 4,558 total scrimmage yards, 4,489 yards on 335 receptions and 20 touchdowns.

"George was part of our first draft class and represents, as well as anyone, the core values we covet in the players we build our team with," general manager John Lynch said. "His talent and spirit are unique, his will and grit contagious and his production undeniable."

Keep reading to learn more about "the people's tight end."

Tight End University

Kittle, along with former NFL tight end Greg Olsen and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, created a tight end summit near Nashville, Tennessee.

The summit is set to focus on technique, film study, on-field drills, rehab and recovery. The 49ers tight end said the objective of TEU is to elevate the skill of the position beyond the practice field and to learn successful traits from each of the playmakers in attendance.

"My goal is to bring all these guys together," Kittle said. "Tight end is a position where you have to run block, pass pro, run routes, catch the ball, run routes on DB's, you have to get to the second level on linebackers, run routes against safeties – like, you kind of have to do everything. So why not bring all the world's best to one location and then learn from each other."

Over 45 tight ends gathered in 2021 to share tips, workouts and advice in 2021. The annual event nearly doubled in size during the second year with roughly 90 participants.

Hidden Pearls Podcast

The Kittle family, including the tight end's father, Bruce, and his sister, Emma, created a digital show called the "Hidden Pearls Podcast."

The podcast's mission is to "unite the world through storytelling and human connection." The podcast topics range from football to philanthropies but at the core of every episode is the subject of mindfulness. On their channel, Bruce hosts a segment that teaches breathing exercises named "Mindful Monday" and Emma hosts a yoga instruction segment named "Thunderbird Performance."

Charity Champion

During the 2020 NFL Combine, Kittle teamed up with Rich Eisen in support of the Run Rich Run event. Each combine, Eisen runs the 40-yard dash to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Kittle joined Eisen, with the assistance of Von, a St. Jude's patient, and Jerry Rice in timing his 40-yard dash. George then presented a $10,000 donation to St. Jude's on behalf of him and his wife, Claire.

"I'm just such a fan of Rich and that he does that every year through St. Jude's," Kittle said. "I'm a big fan of the Iowa Children's Hospital. I'm just a fan of that, any time I can give back to help kids, they deserve it."

Sentimental Ink

San Francisco's tight end is known for his colorful personality. Many of his personal interests are represented in his tattoos.

One of Kittle's most recent tattoos is a tiger comic book character named Hobbes designed on his hand. On his family's podcast, Kittle said he learned how to read from the "Calvin and Hobbes" section in the daily newspaper.

"I've read every Calvin and Hobbes book multiple times. I really like Hobbes because I feel like I'm Calvin. You can always create the world that you're living in, you've just got to use a little bit of imagination."

Another one of Kittle's tattoos is a sunflower on his arm. The tight end explained more about the meaning behind his sentimental ink on his podcast:

"My mom's favorite flower is a sunflower. She always has them and I really appreciate that, I love having my mom with me. The sunflower is actually a sunflower from my good friend Erik Magnuson, former offensive lineman for the 49ers, it's from his sunflower garden."

Pro Bowler

In 2021, Kittle operated as a top receiver behind wide receiver Deebo Samuel in San Francisco's offense, racking up 916 yards and six scores in the regular season while leading all NFL tight ends in yards per route run (2.35). He notched his third 1,000+ receiving yard season, joining the Pro Football Writers of America 2021 All-NFC Team and earning his third Pro Bowl invite.

