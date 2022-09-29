Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Week 4)

Sep 29, 2022 at 02:25 PM

The San Francisco 49ers return home to Levi's® Stadium for a "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at 5:15 pm PT on Monday, October 3. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Monday Night Football on ESPN | 5:15 pm PT
Broadcasters: Joe Buck (Play-by-Play), Troy Aikman (Color Analyst) and Lisa Salters (Sideline Reporter)

En Español: Puedes ver el partido por Fox Sports México.

NFL+: Watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more.

Game Pass International: Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network.

For more ways to watch, click here.

HOW TO LISTEN

U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network

The 49ers flagship stations include KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM with play-by-play commentating by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan as color analyst. In addition to full gameday coverage that includes a comprehensive live three-hour pregame show each week and full postgame coverage following each game broadcast, KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM will air unprecedented week-long coverage of the 49ers from training camp through the NFL playoffs to provide the most extensive up-to-the-minute coverage in the area.

Westwood One Sports

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (Play-by-Play) and Kurt Warner (Color Analyst)

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp/. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

FOLLOW ALONG

San Francisco 49ers Live Blog

Fans can follow the game via the 49ers Live Blog for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Be part of the action by chatting on the live blog to share your live reactions, interact with fans across the world and get your questions about the game answered by 49ers digital media coordinator Briana McDonald.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Total Matchups: 146

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 75-68-3

49ers Home Record vs. Rams: 49ers lead the series 37-34-2

ABOUT EACH TEAM

San Francisco 49ers

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Captains: Trent Williams, George Kittle, Fred Warner, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead

Los Angeles Rams

Head Coach: Sean McVay

Captains: Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Rob Havenstein, Bobby Wagner

