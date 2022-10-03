Live Blog: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 4)

Oct 03, 2022 at 01:40 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 4 "Monday Night Football" matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

Related Links

Game Information

  • Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers
  • Monday, October 3, 2022
  • Levi's® Stadium

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 146
  • Series Record: 49ers lead the series 75-68-3
  • 49ers Home Record vs. Rams: 49ers lead the series 37-34-2

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Los Angeles Rams

Head Coach: Sean McVay

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Practice Images

49ers Prepare for ‘Monday Night Football’ Matchup Against the Rams

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their Week 4 matchup against the Rams.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 39

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
2 / 39

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
3 / 39

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
4 / 39

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
5 / 39

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 39

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
7 / 39

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 39

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Marlon Mack
9 / 39

RB Marlon Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
10 / 39

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 39

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
12 / 39

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
13 / 39

S Tayler Hawkins, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
14 / 39

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
15 / 39

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tevin Coleman
16 / 39

RB Tevin Coleman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, S Tayler Hawkins
17 / 39

WR Brandon Aiyuk, S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
18 / 39

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Kurt Benkert
19 / 39

QB Kurt Benkert

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
20 / 39

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
21 / 39

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Malik Turner
22 / 39

WR Malik Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 39

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
24 / 39

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 39

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 39

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Malik Turner
27 / 39

WR Malik Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
28 / 39

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
29 / 39

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, CB Qwuantrezz Knight
30 / 39

WR Deebo Samuel, CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
31 / 39

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
32 / 39

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
33 / 39

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
34 / 39

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
35 / 39

DL Kemoko Turay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tevin Coleman
36 / 39

RB Tevin Coleman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
37 / 39

CB Dontae Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
38 / 39

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
39 / 39

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos (Week 3)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's matchup at Empower Field at Mile High.

news

Live Blog: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 2)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's home opener at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears (Week 1)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's season opener at Soldier Field.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans (Pre Week 3)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's preseason Week 3 matchup at NRG Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Pre Week 2)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's preseason Week 2 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

news

Live Blog: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Pre Week 1)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's preseason Week 1 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (NFC Championship)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's NFC Championship matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers (Divisional Round)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Week 18)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game news and highlights during the 49ers Week 18 matchup against the Rams, as well as score updates from Saints vs. Falcons.

news

Live Blog: Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 17)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's Week 17 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

Advertising