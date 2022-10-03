What the 49ers and Rams are Saying Ahead of the 'MNF' Primetime Matchup

Rams Quotes

Rams head coach Sean McVay on the 49ers:

"I think the main thing is they're a really good football team. They've done a good job. Which year do you want to talk about? We could talk about all those different games, but I think at the end of the day what it boils down to is they've played well, they've made the plays in crunch time... But I think the ultimate thing that's really important for us is each game is its own separate entity. They've always been a good, tough, physical team that has great players, great coaches in all three phases and that's why we've always had such respect for these guys. I think there's just a little bit different story. But we know that this game is going to be different than the other ones. We've got to be able to show up, play well in that three hour window, or three and a half hours, however long it takes. That's what our focus and concentration will be solely focused on. No different than when we had to play them for the third time last year."

McVay on 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa:

"I think he's one of the best players in the league. He's complete. They do a great job of accentuating his skill sets, moving him around in some of the pass downs. Obviously, I think he's a complete player. He does a great job being able to stop the run, he's physical at the point of attack, he can be able to work edges on you, he can play violent with his hands. There's not any limitations in this guy's game. I think when you talk about one of the best players in a short amount of time, I thought he asserted himself immediately as a rookie. You could see he was going to make a big impact early on before he ended up hurting his knee a couple years ago. Last year he was a man on a mission and did a great job throughout the whole season, and then he started off the same thing this year."

McVay on the strengths of 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel:

"Contact balance. He's strong, he's elusive. You just look at him, he's wired to be able to separate and run routes all over the place because he is an elite receiver, but he's also built like an elite running back. I think the thing that stands out is the toughness and the contact balance and then just the feel. There's certain guys that just have a great feel for space. I think he stays grounded through the catch on their perimeter screen game, but he's just a great football player. If you were to say like, 'Alright, what makes a great guy after the catch in terms of the elusiveness, the toughness, the strength, the contact balance,' he's checking the boxes on all those things."

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on the 49ers defense:

"I mean, they're really complete. They do a great job of affecting the quarterback in the pocket, do a great job of stopping the run, keeping a roof on the defense. Nobody's really gotten behind them so they do a really nice job of that. Really well-rounded defense, super physical, really well-coached. It'll be a big challenge for us."

Stafford on what he expects for "Monday Night Football":

"It feels like a big one. Every game in the NFL is a big one. A division game on the road, Monday night, it's going to be big. Obviously, we saw them in the NFC Championship Game. So it's two really good football teams going at it, had some great battles last year, and we're looking forward to the opportunity."

Stafford on the matchup between San Francisco and Los Angeles:

"They know us, we know them. We've just go out there and play. They've got great players. I feel like we've got great players. So it's always a fun matchup I'm sure for people to watch. It's a fun one for us to be in as players. Just go out there, execute to the best of our ability, play physical and fast. Figure out what the scoreboard says at the end of it."

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner on stopping the 49ers run game:

"They're going to move their star players around. They've got guys that can move around all positions, obviously going to get Deebo the ball. So I think it's the same team. Just got to come out and stop the run and get after him in the pass."

Wagner on Garoppolo:

"He knows how to get the ball to the right people, he knows how to get the ball out fast when you've got blitzes coming and he understands when the blitzes are coming. He's very smart, he can communicate. So you've got to respect a guy like that."

Wagner on Samuel:

"Man, he's just really, really talented. He can move around everywhere. He's in the backfield, lining up as a receiver, they motion him into the slot. So the first job is you've got to find where he is at and after that, he is one of the tougher guys to bring down when he does get the ball. So that's why you've got to have a lot of respect for him too."

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris what "Niners week" means to his team:

"Playing these guys, man, it's Niner week. That means a lot around here. That means a lot and for the two franchises, probably more so us than them, but they definitely had our numbers the last couple of times, except for the most important one, which we got the bragging rights right now. They're going to come in with a little chip on their shoulder."

Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen on the 49ers defense:

"It's a very, very fundamentally sound, physical unit that we're going up against and obviously very skilled. They have a ton of first round draft picks. They have a ton of developmental picks that they've had that have really kind of developed throughout the last couple years. So yeah, it's definitely a challenge for sure."

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald on the importance of a divisional game: