Four Downs: How Can the 49ers Right Their Wrongs vs. Rams

1st Down: How Can the 49ers Right Their Wrongs from Week 3?

@LindseyLares: Finding their rhythm

The 49ers have to get into a rhythm on offense early to be successful against the Rams. San Francisco struggled to convert on third down against Denver, and this is a make-or-break stat for any team. If the 49ers offense can sustain drives and put themselves in better positions to score, that will provide a big boost to the team. Limiting penalties also played a factor in the flow of the offensive unit, so reducing these can help the team avoid long yardage situations that can be difficult to overcome.

@JesusZarate87: Taking care of the football

The 49ers should be able to correct their mistakes vs. the Rams because the majority of those are things they can control. It comes down to execution. For example, take better care of the football. Against Denver, the 49ers fumbled the ball three times, losing two of them, and had one pass intercepted. They also gave away two points to the Broncos on a safety. Even with all the mistakes, especially in the second half, San Francisco only lost by one point and always had a great chance of winning, so that's just proof of how talented this team is to elevate their game to a whole new level if they right their wrongs.

@BriMcDonaldTV: Protecting the quarterback