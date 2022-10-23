Four Downs: Biggest Storylines Heading into #KCvsSF

2nd Down: Biggest Story Heading into the Week 7 Game

@LindseyLares: Super Bowl rematch

It's hard not to think back to Super Bowl LIV when you consider the opponent headed to Levi's® Stadium this weekend. The 49ers haven't played the Chiefs since February 2020, so there's definitely a little something extra to this game. When you look at the 49ers roster from that 2019 team, there has been a bit of turnover, as is the case on every team, but a lot of players from that group are still with the organization—over 20. And, if we wanted to add another layer to this game, the 49ers are looking to bounce back after a loss to Atlanta, so what better way to do that than against a team they met in the Super Bowl three seasons ago.

@JesusZarate87: National Tight Ends Day

The biggest story heading into Week 7 against the Chiefs has to be the opportunity to watch the best tight ends in the business face each other. Kittle vs. Travis Kelce on National Tight Ends Day is something you do not want to miss. Garoppolo came up with National Tight Ends Day in Week 2 of 2018 when former 49ers tight end Garrett Celek scored against the Detroit Lions. Kittle obviously loved it and from that point on it has become an annual celebration in the NFL.

@BriMcDonaldTV: Christian McCaffrey to The Bay