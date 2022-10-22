Kittle & Kelce to Face off on National TE Day: Oppositional Research 💪

Fast forward to 2022, and the Chiefs will enter Levi's® Stadium featuring the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense. Kansas City has scored an average of 29.8 points per game, recording the most first downs and total touchdowns in the league. Although falling to the Bills in Week 6, Smith-Schuster had his best game as a member of the Chiefs. The receiver was five-for-five on his receptions and notched a total of 113 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 338 yards, recording two touchdowns and two interceptions.

KC's star tight end, Kelce, has been Mahomes' top target in each game so far this season. Last week, he tallied 108 yards on eight receptions. Containing the tight end is a clear point of importance for the 49ers as they look to interrupt the Mahomes-Kelce connection. San Francisco enters the contest as the league's No. 1 total defense and No. 2 overall scoring defense, and forcing turnovers are a major key to success in the Week 7 matchup.

"There's not many people in the history of football as good as him," head coach Kyle Shanahan said about Mahomes. "He's a top thrower on the planet. The way he can move, he's not always doing it just with a flat out 40 just running away from people, but the way he feels space and can create time and as he does it, his vision down the field with that arm talent is tough to deal with."