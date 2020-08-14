Before his time as a Hawkeye, Kittle grew up following Iowa football, where his admiration began for former Indianapolis Colts legend Dallas Clark. Even before becoming a record-breaking NFL tight end, Kittle has always had an appreciation for the position. From an early age, Kittle was drawn to an abounding group of players. Now heading into his fourth season in San Francisco, he continues to strive to emulate their Hall of Fame prestige.

"I loved watching Shannon Sharpe and Tony Gonzalez," Kittle said. "I also grew up with season tickets to Iowa football games, so I got to watch Dallas Clark play in college. Being able to watch him and how he grew — watch him and his whole career, that was really fun for me. I was always a huge [former New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski] Gronk fan, that was just too much fun. Growing up though, being able to watch those guys was really special for me."

During the light-hearted observance, tight ends across the league were wired for sound during their respective matchups. They also paid respect to previous tight ends who paved the way by donning their throwback jerseys. Kittle sported custom cleats pregame that recognized various tight ends across the league and wore the signature "National Tight End Day" t-shirt, that became available to fans at the 49ers Team Store at Levi's® Stadium. A portion of the proceeds from sales benefited the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, an organization Kittle has had close ties to over the years, in particular during his time with the Hawkeyes.