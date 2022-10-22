49ers Activate Dontae Johnson from the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the following player has been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation):
49ers Announce Trade for Running Back Christian McCaffrey
The 49ers have acquired two-time AP All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the team's second, third and fourth round picks in 2023 and fifth-round pick in 2024.
49ers Sign Benkert, Hollman to the Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad.
49ers Place Javon Kinlaw and Emmanuel Moseley on the Injured Reserve List
The 49ers have activated LB Curtis Robinson from the Injured Reserve list and placed DT Javon Kinlaw and CB Emmanuel Moseley on the Injured Reserve list.
49ers Sign Tevin Coleman to Active Roster; Release QB
The San Francisco 49ers signed RB Tevin Coleman to the active roster, released QB Kurt Benkert and signed RB Marlon Mack and K Sam Sloman to the practice squad.
49ers Release Mack; Sign Defensive Tackle T.Y. McGill to Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers have released running back Marlon Mack and signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to the team's practice squad.
49ers Activate Ward; Place McKivitz on IR and Other Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers activated S Jimmie Ward, placed OL Colton McKivitz on the Injured Reserve List and made three other roster moves ahead of Sunday's game versus the Carolina Panthers.
Ward and Verrett Return to Practice; Shanahan Shares Injury Updates
The San Francisco 49ers welcomed back safety Jimmie Ward and cornerback Jason Verrett who opened up the 2022 season on the Injured Reserve and PUP Reserve lists, respectively.
49ers Open Practice Windows for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett
The 49ers have opened the practice windows for CB Jason Verrett and DB Jimmie Ward, and signed WR Willie Snead IV to the team's practice squad.
49ers Promote Willie Snead IV; Place Azeez Al-Shaair on Injured Reserve
The 49ers have promoted WR Willie Snead IV to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed LB Azeez Al-Shaair on the Injured Reserve list.