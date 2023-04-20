Evaluating Which Round Every Current 49ers Player Was Drafted

Apr 20, 2023
Briana McDonald

The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching with the San Francisco 49ers currently scheduled to make their first selection on Friday, April 28th.

As it stands, the 49ers aren't making moves in the first or second round of the draft, and the team is set up to pick their first draftee in the third round at No. 99.

Over the six seasons general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have directed the team, they've proven their ability to find late-round draft gems. In fact, Lynch called picks 100 and back their "sweet spot." With the goal of adding depth to San Francisco's core roster, the 2023 NFL Draft sets up well for the 49ers, and players like George Kittle, Talanoa Hufanga and Brock Purdy have proved that it doesn't matter where you're drafted to make an impact.

Take a look back at which round every current 49ers player was drafted:

