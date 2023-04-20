Evaluating Which Round Every Current 49ers Player Was Drafted

The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching with the San Francisco 49ers currently scheduled to make their first selection on Friday, April 28th.
As it stands, the 49ers aren't making moves in the first or second round of the draft, and the team is set up to pick their first draftee in the third round at No. 99.
Over the six seasons general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have directed the team, they've proven their ability to find late-round draft gems. In fact, Lynch called picks 100 and back their "sweet spot." With the goal of adding depth to San Francisco's core roster, the 2023 NFL Draft sets up well for the 49ers, and players like George Kittle, Talanoa Hufanga and Brock Purdy have proved that it doesn't matter where you're drafted to make an impact.
Take a look back at which round every current 49ers player was drafted:
- Brandon Aiyuk: Round 1, Pick 25
- Arik Armstead: Round 1, Pick 17
- Aaron Banks: Round 2, Pick 48
- Nick Bosa: Round 1, Pick 2
- Austin Bryant: Round 4, Pick 117
- Spencer Burford: Round 4, Pick 134
- Oren Burks: Round 3, Pick 88
- Chris Conley: Round 3, Pick 76
- Sam Darnold: Round 1, Pick 3
- Kalia Davis: Round 6, Pick 220
- Tyrion Davis-Price: Round 3, Pick 93
- Jon Feliciano: Round 4, Pick 128
- Clelin Ferrell: Round 1, Pick 4
- Zane Gonzalez: Round 7, Pick 224
- Danny Gray: Round 3, Pick 105
- Dre Greenlaw: Round 5, Pick 148
- Javon Hargrave: Round 3, Pick 89
- Talanoa Hufanga: Round 5, Pick 180
- Keith Ismael: Round 5, Pick 156
- Drake Jackson: Round 2, Pick 61
- Jauan Jennings: Round 7, Pick 217
- Kyle Juszczyk: Round 4, Pick 130
- Javon Kinlaw: Round 1, Pick 14
- George Kittle: Round 5, Pick 146
- Trey Lance: Round 1, Pick 3
- Deommodore Lenoir: Round 5, Pick 172
- Christian McCaffrey: Round 1, Pick 8
- Ray-Ray McCloud III: Round 6, Pick 187
- Colton McKivitz: Round 5, Pick 153
- Elijah Mitchell: Round 6, Pick 194
- Jaylon Moore: Round 5, Pick 155
- Dazz Newsome: Round 6, Pick 221
- Isaiah Oliver: Round 2, Pick 58
- Matt Pryor: Round 6, Pick 206
- Brock Purdy: Round 7, Pick 262
- Deebo Samuel: Round 2, Pick 36
- Ambry Thomas: Round 3, Pick 102
- Fred Warner: Round 3, Pick 70
- Trent Williams: Round 1, Pick 4
- Mitch Wishnowsky: Round 4, Pick 110
- Charlie Woerner: Round 6, Pick 190
- Samuel Womack III: Round 5, Pick 172
- Nick Zakelj: Round 6, Pick 187