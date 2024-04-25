Notable 49ers First-Round Draftees: Nick Bosa, Jerry Rice and More

The NFL Draft is just moments away and anticipation is building to see which players will join the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.
The team is slated to make the 31st pick in the first round this year, on Thursday, April 25. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"I call it (the draft) the lifeblood of who we are," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "You need good young talent in this league. Young players tend to stay healthy, they tend to perform at a really high level once they get up to speed.
"We're going to have a full slate of picks and that's nice to have. That's always an opportunity to improve your team. We look forward to that whether it's in the first round or whether it's a late round."
Here's a list of the 49ers first-round draftees on the 2024 roster:
- DL Nick Bosa, 2nd pick, 2019 NFL Draft
- WR Brandon Aiyuk, 25th pick, 2020 NFL Draft
Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the first round:
- Bruce Taylor, 17th pick, 1970 NFL Draft
- Ronnie Lott, 8th pick, 1981 NFL Draft
- Jerry Rice, 16th pick, 1985 NFL Draft
- Harris Barton, 22nd pick, 1987 NFL Draft
- Ted Washington, 25th pick, 1991 NFL Draft
- Dana Stubblefield, 26th pick, 1993 NFL Draft
- Bryant Young, 7th pick, 1994 NFL Draft
- Julian Peterson, 16th pick, 2000 NFL Draft
- Alex Smith, 1st pick, 2005 NFL Draft
- Vernon Davis, 6th pick, 2006 NFL Draft
- Patrick Willis, 11th pick, 2007 NFL Draft
- Joe Staley, 28th pick, 2007 NFL Draft