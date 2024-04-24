 Skip to main content
Notable 49ers Second-Round Draftees: Deebo Samuel Sr., Roger Craig and More

Apr 24, 2024 at 02:40 PM
Briana McDonald

Senior Digital Media Coordinator

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, anticipation is building to see which players will join the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.

The team is slated to make one selection in the second round this year, at pick No. 63, on Friday, April 26. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I call it (the draft) the lifeblood of who we are," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "You need good young talent in this league. Young players tend to stay healthy, they tend to perform at a really high level once they get up to speed.

"We're going to have a full slate of picks and that's nice to have. That's always an opportunity to improve your team. We look forward to that whether it's in the first round or whether it's a late round."

Here's a list of the 49ers second-round draftees on the 2024 roster:

Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the second round:

  • Randy Cross, 42nd pick, 1976 NFL Draft
  • Keena Turner, 39th pick, 1980 NFL Draft
  • Eric Wright, 40th pick, 1981 NFL Draft
  • Bubba Paris, 29th pick, 1982 NFL Draft
  • Roger Craig, 49th pick, 1983 NFL Draft
  • Pierce Holt, 39th pick, 1988 NFL Draft
  • Wesley Walls, 56th pick, 1989 NFL Draft
  • Dennis Brown, 47th pick, 1990 NFL Draft
  • Eric Davis, 53rd pick, 1990 NFL Draft
  • Ricky Watters, 45th pick, 1991 NFL Draft
  • Jeremy Newberry, 58th pick, 1998 NFL Draft
  • Anthony (Spice) Adams, 57th pick, 2003 NFL Draft
  • Colin Kaepernick, 36th pick, 2011 NFL Draft

