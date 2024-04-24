Notable 49ers Second-Round Draftees: Deebo Samuel Sr., Roger Craig and More

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, anticipation is building to see which players will join the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.

The team is slated to make one selection in the second round this year, at pick No. 63, on Friday, April 26. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I call it (the draft) the lifeblood of who we are," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "You need good young talent in this league. Young players tend to stay healthy, they tend to perform at a really high level once they get up to speed.

"We're going to have a full slate of picks and that's nice to have. That's always an opportunity to improve your team. We look forward to that whether it's in the first round or whether it's a late round."

Here's a list of the 49ers second-round draftees on the 2024 roster:

DL Drake Jackson, 61st pick, 2022 NFL Draft

OL Aaron Banks, 48th pick, 2021 NFL Draft

WR Deebo Samuel Sr., 36th pick, 2019 NFL Draft

Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the second round: