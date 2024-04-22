Notable 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees: Mitch Wishnowsky, Charles Haley and More

With a rich history of finding talent in the late stages of the draft, there's no telling what hidden gems the San Francisco 49ers might discover in 2024.
The team is slated to make three selections in the fourth round this year, at picks No. 124, 132 and 135, on Saturday, April 27. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"I call it (the draft) the lifeblood of who we are," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "You need good young talent in this league. Young players tend to stay healthy, they tend to perform at a really high level once they get up to speed.
"We're going to have a full slate of picks and that's nice to have. That's always an opportunity to improve your team. We look forward to that whether it's in the first round or whether it's a late round."
Here's a list of the 49ers fourth-round draftees on the 2024 roster:
- P Mitch Wishnowsky, 110th pick, 2019 NFL Draft
- OL Spencer Burford, 134th pick, 2022 NFL Draft
Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the fourth round:
- Tom Holmoe, 90th pick, 1983 NFL Draft
- Steve Wallace, 101st pick, 1986 NFL Draft
- Charles Haley, 96th pick, 1986 NFL Draft
- Kevin Fagan, 102nd pick, 1986 NFL Draft
- Barry Helton, 102nd pick, 1988 NFL Draft
- Mark Thomas, 89th pick, 1992 NFL Draft
- Lance Schulters, 119th pick, 1998 NFL Draft
- Pierson Prioleau, 110th pick, 1999 NFL Draft
- Brandon Lloyd, 124th pick, 2003 NFL Draft
- Dashon Goldson, 126th pick, 2007 NFL Draft