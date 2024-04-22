 Skip to main content
Advertising

Notable 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees: Mitch Wishnowsky, Charles Haley and More

Apr 22, 2024 at 04:20 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

With a rich history of finding talent in the late stages of the draft, there's no telling what hidden gems the San Francisco 49ers might discover in 2024.

The team is slated to make three selections in the fourth round this year, at picks No. 124, 132 and 135, on Saturday, April 27. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I call it (the draft) the lifeblood of who we are," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "You need good young talent in this league. Young players tend to stay healthy, they tend to perform at a really high level once they get up to speed.

"We're going to have a full slate of picks and that's nice to have. That's always an opportunity to improve your team. We look forward to that whether it's in the first round or whether it's a late round."

Here's a list of the 49ers fourth-round draftees on the 2024 roster:

Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the fourth round:

  • Tom Holmoe, 90th pick, 1983 NFL Draft
  • Steve Wallace, 101st pick, 1986 NFL Draft
  • Charles Haley, 96th pick, 1986 NFL Draft
  • Kevin Fagan, 102nd pick, 1986 NFL Draft
  • Barry Helton, 102nd pick, 1988 NFL Draft
  • Mark Thomas, 89th pick, 1992 NFL Draft
  • Lance Schulters, 119th pick, 1998 NFL Draft
  • Pierson Prioleau, 110th pick, 1999 NFL Draft
  • Brandon Lloyd, 124th pick, 2003 NFL Draft
  • Dashon Goldson, 126th pick, 2007 NFL Draft

Related Content

news

Lynch Shares Prospect Evals, Aiyuk Update; 4 Takeaways from the Draft Preview

President of football operations and general manager John Lynch detailed the 49ers overview of the 2024 draft class, Aiyuk offseason update and more in his annual draft preview.
news

Matt Barrows Shares Latest Mock Draft Picks and Purdy's Offseason Work | 1st & 10

Learn more about the Brock Purdy's offseason heroics, 49ers potential first round moves and a recap of San Francisco's draft picks with Matt Barrows of "The Athletic" on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

2024 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Analysts Eye a Cornerback in First Round for 49ers

Entering draft week, experts and analysts offered their final predictions for the San Francisco 49ers first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Notable 49ers Fifth-Round Draftees: George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw and More

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make one selection in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the fifth round.
news

Notable 49ers Sixth-Round Draftees: Elijah Mitchell, Delanie Walker and More

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make two selections in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the sixth round.
news

Jennifer Lee Chan Talks 49ers Draft Strategy and Mock Draft Predictions | 1st & 10

Learn more about the talent of the 2024 draft class, what qualities the 49ers look for in prospects and draft predictions with Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Notable 49ers Seventh-Round Draftees: Brock Purdy, Ronnie Bell and More

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make one selection in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the seventh round.
news

Evaluating Every Current 49ers Player's Draft Round and Pick

Take a look at which round every current San Francisco 49ers player was drafted.
news

How John Lynch Identifies '49ers Spirit' in Draft Prospects

Find out how general manager John Lynch and 49ers personnel decide what makes a player a "Niner" during their draft analysis.
news

Matt Maiocco Details Trent Taylor Signing and Offers Mock Draft Predictions | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest wide receiver addition, positions of need and expert draft predictions with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Roster Recap: Every Move Since the End of the 2023 Season

The San Francisco 49ers have taken every opportunity to improve the roster ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Take a look at every roster change made by the team since the end of the 2023 season.
Advertising