Breaking Down the 49ers 11 Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are slated to make 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the same amount of selections the team had the previous season. There are, however, a couple noticeable differences when it comes to the draft capital San Francisco is working with this time around. Unlike the last two years, the team will once again have a first-round pick, and in 2023, the 49ers also did not have the opportunity to make a second-round selection.
In fact, president of football operations and general manager John Lynch had to broker a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, giving up picks No. 102, 164 and 222 for pick No. 87. With that third-round pick, the 49ers took safety Ji'Ayir Brown out of Penn State, who went on to start in place of Talanoa Hufanga following a season-ending ACL. That move up to No. 87 overall was the 49ers only trade of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the class included a total of nine players.
While official picks have not yet been finalized, below are the projected picks the 49ers will have in the upcoming draft:
- Round 1, No. 31
- Round 2, No. 63
- Round 3, No. 94
- Round 3, No. 99 (compensatory)
- Round 4, No. 125 (via Dallas Cowboys)
- Round 4, No. 132
- Round 5, No. 176 (compensatory)
- Round 6, No. 214 (compensatory)
- Round 6, No. 216 (compensatory)
- Round 7, No. 234 (via Denver Broncos)
- Round 7, No. 253
Four of the 49ers 11 picks are compensatory picks, another two are the products of trades made throughout the course of the 2023 season. Per Overthecap.com, the 49ers are expected to receive a third-round, a fifth-round and two sixth-round picks for the departures of Jimmy Garoppolo, Samson Ebukam, Jimmie Ward and Azeez Al-Shaair, respectively. The team received a fourth-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for quarterback Trey Lance, and they acquired a seventh-round pick in their trade for linebacker Randy Gregory from the Denver Broncos.