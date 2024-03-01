Breaking Down the 49ers 11 Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are slated to make 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the same amount of selections the team had the previous season. There are, however, a couple noticeable differences when it comes to the draft capital San Francisco is working with this time around. Unlike the last two years, the team will once again have a first-round pick, and in 2023, the 49ers also did not have the opportunity to make a second-round selection.

In fact, president of football operations and general manager John Lynch had to broker a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, giving up picks No. 102, 164 and 222 for pick No. 87. With that third-round pick, the 49ers took safety Ji'Ayir Brown out of Penn State, who went on to start in place of Talanoa Hufanga following a season-ending ACL. That move up to No. 87 overall was the 49ers only trade of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the class included a total of nine players.

While official picks have not yet been finalized, below are the projected picks the 49ers will have in the upcoming draft:

Round 1, No. 31

Round 2, No. 63

Round 3, No. 94

Round 3, No. 99 (compensatory)

Round 4, No. 125 (via Dallas Cowboys)

Round 4, No. 132

Round 5, No. 176 (compensatory)

Round 6, No. 214 (compensatory)

Round 6, No. 216 (compensatory)

Round 7, No. 234 (via Denver Broncos)

Round 7, No. 253