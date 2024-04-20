Notable 49ers Fifth-Round Draftees: George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw and More

With a rich history of finding talent in the late stages of the draft, there's no telling what hidden gems the San Francisco 49ers might discover in 2024.

The team is slated to make two selections in the sixth round this year, at picks No. 211 and 215, on Saturday, April 27. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I call it (the draft) the lifeblood of who we are," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "You need good young talent in this league. Young players tend to stay healthy, they tend to perform at a really high level once they get up to speed.

"We're going to have a full slate of picks and that's nice to have. That's always an opportunity to improve your team. We look forward to that whether it's in the first round or whether it's a late round."

Here's a list of the 49ers fifth-round draftees on the 2024 roster:

Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the fifth round: