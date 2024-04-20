Notable 49ers Fifth-Round Draftees: George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw and More

With a rich history of finding talent in the late stages of the draft, there's no telling what hidden gems the San Francisco 49ers might discover in 2024.
The team is slated to make two selections in the sixth round this year, at picks No. 211 and 215, on Saturday, April 27. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"I call it (the draft) the lifeblood of who we are," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "You need good young talent in this league. Young players tend to stay healthy, they tend to perform at a really high level once they get up to speed.
"We're going to have a full slate of picks and that's nice to have. That's always an opportunity to improve your team. We look forward to that whether it's in the first round or whether it's a late round."
Here's a list of the 49ers fifth-round draftees on the 2024 roster:
- TE George Kittle, 146th pick, 2017 NFL Draft
- WR Trent Taylor, 177th pick, 2017 NFL Draft
- LB Dre Greenlaw, 148th pick, 2019 NFL Draft
- OL Colton McKivitz, 153rd pick, 2020 NFL Draft
- OL Jaylon Moore, 155th pick, 2021 NFL Draft
- DB Deommodore Lenoir, 172nd pick, 2021 NFL Draft
- S Talanoa Hufanga, 180th pick, 2021 NFL Draft
- CB Samuel Womack III, 172nd pick, 2022 NFL Draft
- CB Darrell Luter Jr., 155th pick, 2023 NFL Draft
- DL Robert Beal Jr., 173rd pick, 2023 NFL Draft
Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the fifth round:
- Tony Peterson, 153rd pick, 1994 NFL Draft
- Merton Hanks, 122nd pick, 1991 NFL Draft
- Bruce Collie, 140th pick, 1985 NFL Draft
- Jeff Fuller, 139th pick, 1984 NFL Draft
- Michael Carter, 121st pick, 1984 NFL Draft
- Riki Ellison, 117th pick, 1983 NFL Draft
- Archie Reese, 127th pick, 1978 NFL Draft