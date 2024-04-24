Notable 49ers Third-Round Draftees: Joe Montana, Fred Warner and More

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, anticipation is building to see which players will join the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.
The team is slated to make one selection in the third round this year, at pick No. 94, on Friday, April 26. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"I call it (the draft) the lifeblood of who we are," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "You need good young talent in this league. Young players tend to stay healthy, they tend to perform at a really high level once they get up to speed.
"We're going to have a full slate of picks and that's nice to have. That's always an opportunity to improve your team. We look forward to that whether it's in the first round or whether it's a late round."
Here's a list of the 49ers third-round draftees on the 2024 roster:
- S Ji'Ayir Brown, 87th pick, 2023 NFL Draft
- K Jake Moody, 99th pick, 2023 NFL Draft
- TE Cameron Latu, 101st pick, 2023 NFL Draft
- WR Danny Gray, 105th pick, 2022 NFL Draft
- CB Ambry Thomas, 102nd pick, 2021 NFL Draft
- LB Fred Warner, 70th pick, 2018 NFL Draft
Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the third round:
- NaVorro Bowman, 91st pick, 2010 NFL Draft
- Frank Gore, 65th pick, 2005 NFL Draft
- Terrell Owens, 89th pick, 1996 NFL Draft
- Bill Romanowski, 80th pick, 1988 NFL Draft
- John Taylor, 76th pick, 1986 NFL Draft
- Joe Montana, 82nd pick, 1979 NFL Draft
- Dave Wilcox, 29th pick, 1964 NFL Draft
- Bob St. Clair, 32nd pick, 1953 NFL Draft