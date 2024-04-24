 Skip to main content
Advertising

Notable 49ers Third-Round Draftees: Joe Montana, Fred Warner and More

Apr 23, 2024 at 05:40 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, anticipation is building to see which players will join the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.

The team is slated to make one selection in the third round this year, at pick No. 94, on Friday, April 26. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I call it (the draft) the lifeblood of who we are," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "You need good young talent in this league. Young players tend to stay healthy, they tend to perform at a really high level once they get up to speed.

"We're going to have a full slate of picks and that's nice to have. That's always an opportunity to improve your team. We look forward to that whether it's in the first round or whether it's a late round."

Here's a list of the 49ers third-round draftees on the 2024 roster:

Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the third round:

  • NaVorro Bowman, 91st pick, 2010 NFL Draft
  • Frank Gore, 65th pick, 2005 NFL Draft
  • Terrell Owens, 89th pick, 1996 NFL Draft
  • Bill Romanowski, 80th pick, 1988 NFL Draft
  • John Taylor, 76th pick, 1986 NFL Draft
  • Joe Montana, 82nd pick, 1979 NFL Draft
  • Dave Wilcox, 29th pick, 1964 NFL Draft
  • Bob St. Clair, 32nd pick, 1953 NFL Draft

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Takes Part in Offseason Training with Caleb Williams 🏈

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy trained alongside top 2024 NFL Draft prospect Caleb Williams in offseason workouts.
news

Brock Purdy Talks Draft 'Opportunity' as a Day 3 Selection

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy discussed the importance of forging your own path in the NFL as a newly selected player and taking advantage of any drafted or undrafted opportunity with a club.
news

Where to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft: A Guide for the 49ers Faithful

Find out how to watch the 2024 NFL Draft and stay up to date with all the latest 49ers Draft news and events.
news

Dónde Ver El NFL Draft 2024: Una Guía Para los Fieles

Descubre cómo ver el Draft 2024 de la NFL y mantente al día de las últimas noticias y eventos del Draft de los 49ers.
news

John Lynch Comparte Evaluaciones de los Prospectos y las Novedades Sobre Aiyuk en la Previa del Draft

El presidente de operaciones de football y gerente general de los 49ers, John Lynch, detalló la visión general del equipo sobre la clase 2024 del draft, la actualización de offseason de Brandon Aiyuk y más, en su previa anual del draft.
news

Notable 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees: Mitch Wishnowsky, Charles Haley and More

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make three selections in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the fourth round.
news

Lynch Shares Prospect Evals, Aiyuk Update; 4 Takeaways from the Draft Preview

President of football operations and general manager John Lynch detailed the 49ers overview of the 2024 draft class, Aiyuk offseason update and more in his annual draft preview.
news

Matt Barrows Shares Latest Mock Draft Picks and Purdy's Offseason Work | 1st & 10

Learn more about the Brock Purdy's offseason heroics, 49ers potential first round moves and a recap of San Francisco's draft picks with Matt Barrows of "The Athletic" on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

2024 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Analysts Eye a Cornerback in First Round for 49ers

Entering draft week, experts and analysts offered their final predictions for the San Francisco 49ers first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Notable 49ers Fifth-Round Draftees: George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw and More

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make one selection in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the fifth round.
news

Notable 49ers Sixth-Round Draftees: Elijah Mitchell, Delanie Walker and More

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make two selections in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the sixth round.
Advertising