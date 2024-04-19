Notable 49ers Seventh-Round Draftees: Brock Purdy, Ronnie Bell and More

With a rich history of finding talent in the late stages of the draft, there's no telling what hidden gems the San Francisco 49ers might discover in 2024.

The team is slated to make one selection in the seventh round this year, at pick No. 251, on Saturday, April 27. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I call it (the draft) the lifeblood of who we are," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "You need good young talent in this league. Young players tend to stay healthy, they tend to perform at a really high level once they get up to speed.

"We're going to have a full slate of picks and that's nice to have. That's always an opportunity to improve your team. We look forward to that whether it's in the first round or whether it's a late round."

Here's a list of the San Francisco 49ers seventh-round draftees on the 2024 roster:

QB Brock Purdy, 262nd pick, 2022 NFL Draft

TE Brayden Willis, 247th pick, 2023 NFL Draft

WR Ronnie Bell, 253rd pick, 2023 NFL Draft

LB Jalen Graham, 255th pick, 2023 NFL Draft

Notable San Francisco 49ers alumni drafted in the seventh round: